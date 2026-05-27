Murtaugh Named Among the 2026 Top Law Firms in Orange County by the Los Angeles Times

Recognition reflects the firm's growth and its standing as a leading provider of trust and estate and business litigation services in Southern California.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California law firm Murtaugh LLP has been named among the Los Angeles Times 2026 Top 50 Largest Law Firms in Orange County, an annual ranking of law offices in the region."Being recognized among Orange County's top law firms speaks to the strength of the team we have built and the clients who trust us with their most important matters," said Michelle Generaux , Co-Managing Partner of Murtaugh LLP. "We are proud to be part of this legal community and committed to continuing to grow our capabilities in service of the individuals, families, and businesses we represent."The recognition places Murtaugh among a select group of firms that collectively employ more than 2,100 attorneys across Orange County. The list spans local boutiques and national firms and reflects the depth and diversity of legal talent anchored in the region.Murtaugh LLP's attorneys represent architects, engineers, and other design professionals in contract disputes, professional liability defense, and insurance coverage matters. The firm also provides business transactional services, including contract drafting and review, entity formation, and general counsel support. For businesses and individuals, the firm handles a range of commercial disputes, including partnership disagreements, shareholder matters, and business tort claims. For individuals and families, the firm provides trust and estate planning, probate administration, conservatorship, and trust and estate litigation services, handling some of the most complex and high-exposure matters in Southern California.About Murtaugh LLPFounded more than 45 years ago, Murtaugh LLP is a Southern California firm providing business transactional and litigation services to architects, engineers, and other professional services firms, as well as individuals and families. The firm is also known for its work in complex trust and estate planning, probate, and trust and estate litigation. Learn more at https://www.murtaughlaw.com/

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