Asfandyar Uppal, founder of ADS.finance

Asfandyar Uppal believes digital visibility and AI-driven matching systems are transforming access to finance beyond traditional banking channels.

AI has the potential to fundamentally improve how capital is distributed. The future of finance will increasingly depend on intelligent systems that connect borrowers and lenders more efficiently.” — Asfandyar Uppal, founder of ADS.finance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries globally, finance is undergoing a major structural transformation. Increasingly, borrowers who are unable to access funding through traditional banks are turning online to search for alternative financing solutions.According to Asfandyar Uppal , founder of ADS.finance , the future of finance will be shaped not only by access to capital, but by how efficiently borrowers and lenders can find each other in digital markets.“Finance is moving online rapidly, but the way people access it is still highly inefficient,” Uppal explains. “If you can’t go to a bank, you go to Google. And what appears there is often determined more by visibility and advertising spend than by the quality of the financing solution itself.”Over the past decade, traditional banking systems have remained constrained by regulation, internal risk frameworks, and operational inefficiencies. As a result, many borrowers with complex profiles or non-standard financing requirements continue to struggle to secure funding through conventional channels.At the same time, private credit and alternative lending markets have expanded significantly, creating new sources of capital across real estate, business lending, and structured finance. However, many of these financing options remain fragmented and difficult for borrowers to discover without existing industry relationships.This has created what Uppal describes as a “distribution problem” within modern finance.“Historically, access to capital was controlled by institutions,” Uppal says. “Today, access is increasingly controlled by digital visibility. That creates inefficiencies because the best financing solution is not always the one people find first.”According to Uppal, this shift is fundamentally changing how financial infrastructure operates.When borrowers search online for funding, search rankings and advertising placement often determine which lenders receive attention. In many cases, platforms with the largest marketing budgets dominate visibility, regardless of whether they offer the most suitable financing structure for the borrower.“This creates a disconnect between borrower needs and lender capabilities,” Uppal explains. “Capital is not always flowing to where it is best deployed. It is often flowing to where visibility is strongest.”Asfandyar Uppal has seen this shift firsthand through ADS.finance, a platform designed to better connect borrowers, brokers, and lenders through digital infrastructure and structured matching systems.Rather than relying solely on search visibility or advertising, ADS.finance focuses on improving how financing opportunities are matched within the market.“The long-term opportunity is to move finance away from search-driven discovery toward match-driven systems,” Uppal says. “Technology should help connect the right borrower with the right lender more efficiently.”Artificial intelligence is expected to play an increasingly important role in this evolution. By analysing borrower profiles, lender preferences, deal structures, and risk parameters, AI-driven systems have the potential to significantly reduce friction in the financing process.According to Uppal, AI could fundamentally improve how capital is distributed across digital financial ecosystems.“AI allows financial platforms to move beyond simple visibility models,” he explains. “Over time, matching systems will become more intelligent, more personalised, and more efficient at connecting capital with opportunity.”As finance continues to digitise, Uppal believes the next generation of financial infrastructure will focus less on visibility and more on relevance, alignment, and intelligent distribution.“The goal should be to reduce friction in how people access finance,” Uppal says. “Technology should improve access to capital - not create additional barriers around who can afford to be seen online.”As digital finance evolves globally, AI-driven platforms are expected to become an increasingly important part of how borrowers, lenders, and capital providers interact within modern financial markets.About Asfandyar UppalAsfandyar Uppal is the founder of ADS.finance, a financial technology platform focused on improving digital access to capital by connecting borrowers, brokers, and lenders more efficiently. He is also involved in private credit investments, real estate financing, and financial technology initiatives focused on alternative capital solutions.

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