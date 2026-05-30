Ourian Plastic Surgery Announces Updated Content on Breast Reduction with PPO Insurance

Ourian Plastic Surgery is proud to announce updated content on how to finance breast reduction surgery. PPO insurance could help manage the costs.

Some women may avoid seeing me for a breast reduction because they worry about costs.” — Dr. Ariel Ourian

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ourian Plastic Surgery , a top Beverly Hills plastic surgery center at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/ , is proud to announce new content on the financial issues surrounding breast reduction . If a woman faces medical issues due to her breasts, PPO insurance might be available to cover some costs. There are both medical and financial issues here; a Beverly Hills-based practice may be able to help a woman address both."Some women may avoid seeing me for a breast reduction because they worry about costs. That's understandable. However, my team works hard to explore financial options, including insurance and financing. Many women may be seeking a breast reduction not for cosmetic reasons, but due to medical factors," says Dr. Ariel Ourian, a double-board-certified plastic surgeon. "It may be possible to receive financial help from PPO insurance. Medically necessary surgery should not be ignored."Los Angeles women seeking details about breast surgery can review the new content focused on PPO insurance and breast reduction at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/what-will-the-cost-of-breast-reduction-in-los-angeles-do-to-your-wallet/ . The first step is a medical evaluation. At that point, the team can also check into insurance, which, if available, can alleviate costs. Breast enlargement is also called macromastia (in women) or gynecomastia (in men). If a physician determines that a breast reduction is medically necessary, PPO insurance may help cover some or all of the surgery costs. Every individual is unique. So is every insurance situation. Therefore, the best step is a one-on-one visit to the practice to review options.Ourian Plastic Surgery is located in Beverly Hills. The Beverly Hills community is known as a "mecca" for cosmetic surgery. Individuals can review the city website for more details at https://www.beverlyhills.org/ . Ourian Plastic Surgery offers the most innovative cosmetic and beauty treatments in a relaxing, supportive environment. Surgical offerings include: breast reduction, breast augmentation, mommy makeovers, and Brazilian Butt lifts. Male surgery can include pectoral implants and gynecomastia procedures ( https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/gynecomastia/ ). Unisex procedures can include facelifts, liposuction, and tummy tucks.WOMEN CAN EXPERIENCE A BEVERLY HILLS BREAST REDUCTION WITH PPO INSURANCE SUPPORTCertain locations around the Los Angeles area are "meccas" for different things. The beaches may have the best shorelines, and Hollywood could be synonymous with the best Michelin-star dining. Beverly Hills has a reputation as the "mecca" for plastic surgery. This can cause confusion, as most "cosmetic" surgeries are not covered by insurance. Although women may be interested in a procedure such as a breast reduction, there can be concerns about costs. A top plastic surgeon skilled in medically necessary breast surgery may be the answer. A top plastic surgery clinic in Beverly Hills can review a patient's PPO insurance to determine the possible coverage of breast reduction expenses.ABOUT OURIAN PLASTIC SURGERYLed by double board-certified Dr. Ariel Ourian, Ourian Plastic Surgery is a top-rated practice in Beverly Hills, California. Dr. Ourian and his team dedicate themselves to providing exceptional care and transformative results. The practice specializes in mommy makeovers, tummy tucks, breast augmentations, and liposuction. They use the latest advancements in cosmetic surgery. Ourian Plastic Surgery helps people achieve their goals and boost self-confidence. For media inquiries or more information, contact Ourian Plastic Surgery at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com

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