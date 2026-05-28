Accelerated Strategies Releases the Definition of the 'Accelerated Payoff Strategy'

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Accelerated Strategies founder Samuel Kwak, CFEI defines the HELOC-based mortgage acceleration methodology taught to 3,000+ homeowners across the U.S.

SAINT CHARLES, IL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelerated Strategies, LLC. a financial consulting and software company based in St. Charles, IL is, for the first time, announcing a clear definition of what the Accelerated Payoff strategy is. It's a strategy that's been talked about for some time but as the authority in the industry, Accelerated Strategies is announcing an official definition of the concept today.How the Accelerated Payoff Strategy WorksAt its core, the Accelerated Payoff strategy exploits a fundamental structural difference between how mortgage interest and HELOC interest are calculated.Traditional mortgages calculate interest monthly on a static principal balance. Regardless of when a payment is made within the billing cycle, the interest charge is predetermined at the start of each month based on the outstanding balance.A HELOC, by contrast, calculates interest daily based on the actual balance on each calendar day. This daily calculation, combined with a technique known as paycheck parking, creates the central advantage of the strategy.Paycheck parking refers to the practice of depositing income directly into the HELOC rather than a traditional checking account. Because the HELOC balance decreases immediately upon deposit, the borrower stops accruing interest on that deposited amount from the day it arrives. As household expenses are paid throughout the month, the balance gradually rises but the average daily balance over the full billing cycle remains meaningfully lower than it would be under a conventional account structure.The result is accelerated principal reduction that compounds over time, shortening the mortgage payoff timeline and reducing total interest paid.The Prerequisites for Qualified CandidatesThe Accelerated Payoff strategy is not a universal solution. Kwak and the team at Accelerated Strategies are explicit about the conditions required for the strategy to work as intended:- Positive monthly cash flow: Households must have more income than expenses each month. The strategy amplifies existing cash flow; it does not create it.- Good credit: HELOC qualification typically requires a credit score of 680 or above, sufficient home equity, and stable income history.- Financial discipline: Active cash flow management is required, particularly in the early stages of implementation.- A willingness to learn a new process: The strategy operates differently than conventional debt repayment but is manageable within 10–15 minutes per month once established."This strategy is valid and works exceptionally well for the right household," said Samuel Kwak, CFEI. "But we've always been transparent: it's a targeted methodology, not a blanket solution. Our job is to help people determine whether their numbers actually support it and to walk away if they don't."What the Accelerated Payoff Strategy Is NotDue to widespread misrepresentation of the methodology online, Kwak emphasizes several important distinctions:- It is not a credit card strategy. Some online educators have claimed that credit cards can substitute for a HELOC in this strategy. This is incorrect. Credit card interest rates, typically 18–30%, make the daily interest advantage negligible, and the lack of immediate cash access makes implementation impractical. The Accelerated Payoff strategy requires a true revolving line of credit, specifically a HELOC.- It is not a higher-rate trap. Critics frequently compare a HELOC's interest rate directly against a mortgage rate and conclude the strategy costs more. This analysis omits the daily interest calculation and paycheck parking mechanism entirely - the precise features that differentiate how each product accrues interest in the borrower's favor.- It is not a fee-based requirement. No program enrollment is required to implement the Accelerated Payoff strategy. Accelerated Strategies provides free educational resources through its YouTube channel. Professional consulting services are available for homeowners who prefer guided implementation, but they are optional.Academic ValidationThe mathematical foundations of the Accelerated Payoff strategy have been formally examined in an academic research . Findings confirmed the strategy is conditionally valid, with qualified households able to accelerate mortgage payoff faster than just simply making extra payments through conventional methods. Supporting analysis from behavioral economics research at the Kellogg School of Management further validated the cash flow discipline mechanisms underlying the strategy.About Accelerated StrategiesAccelerated Strategies is a mortgage acceleration consulting firm founded by Samuel Kwak, CFEIP, and specializing in HELOC-based debt elimination for qualified homeowners. The company has coached more than 3,000 clients and holds a 4.9-star "Excellent" rating across 400+ verified reviews on Trustpilot. Accelerated Strategies provides free educational content on its YouTube channel and offers structured consulting programs, including access to its proprietary Solvit cash flow tracking software, for homeowners pursuing guided implementation.For more information, visit acceleratedstrategies.com or watch the free 25-minute educational breakdown

How You Could Payoff Your Mortgage In 5-7 Years

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