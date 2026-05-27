Built Different Youth Summit Draws 2,000+ to Compton, Launching Next Phase of Community Movement

Credit: Tru Heart Media | Tommy Allen

Free Compton summit united youth, families, and leaders through mental wellness, mentorship, healing, and community resources.

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural Built Different: Youth Empowerment & Mental Wellness Summit brought together youth, families, mentors, mental health advocates, and community leaders on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at Compton/Woodley Airport for an afternoon centered around healing, empowerment, mentorship, and opportunity.Hosted by Wins & Lessons Foundation in collaboration with Take Action LA, Compton Unified School Board Member Michael Hooper, Mentors 2 the Trenches, and the Al Barro Foundation, the free community event welcomed more than 2,000 attendees from across Los Angeles County.Throughout the day, more than 1,500 community resources were distributed, including Amazon-sponsored wellness bags filled with journals, writing supplies, household essentials like detergent and body wash, and baby necessities such as diapers, wipes, and formula.Created to address the growing need for accessible mental health resources and culturally relevant youth programming, Built Different combined wellness conversations with hands-on community experiences designed to authentically connect with attendees.Guests participated in panel discussions, mentorship conversations, wellness activations, giveaways, sports activities, horseback rides, helicopter rides, free food, and interactive experiences focused on emotional wellness, resilience, and personal growth.Featured voices and participants included Jay Cinco, Watts Homie Quan, Morgan Westbrook, Angel The God, and licensed clinical social worker Dr. Krystyl Wright, who led conversations surrounding grief, trauma, mental health awareness, overcoming adversity, family responsibility, and healing within underserved communities.“What we witnessed at Built Different was bigger than an event,” said organizers from Wins & Lessons Foundation. “This was proof that our communities are hungry for healing-centered spaces, real mentorship, honest conversations, and opportunities that directly pour back into youth and families. Built Different was only the beginning.”Organizers are now preparing to launch the next phase of the movement through Mentors 2 the Trenches, an ongoing initiative focused on youth mentorship, violence prevention, workforce readiness, emotional wellness, and community activation throughout Los Angeles communities.Upcoming efforts will include continued community activations, workforce development and mentorship programming, violence prevention initiatives, healing-centered conversations, and back-to-school support programs scheduled for August 2026.Organizers also announced plans for a follow-up community activation later this August, with additional event details to be revealed soon.Community members, organizations, sponsors, and volunteers interested in supporting the movement are encouraged to get involved as the initiative continues expanding its reach across underserved communities.To support the movement, donate, partner, volunteer, or stay updated on upcoming initiatives, visit: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/help-us-bring-hope-healing-and-resources-back-to-compton Instagram: @winsandlessons_Li About Wins & Lessons FoundationWins & Lessons Foundation is a community-driven organization dedicated to youth empowerment, mentorship, emotional wellness, and community impact. Through culturally relevant programming, outreach initiatives, and strategic partnerships, the organization creates safe spaces focused on healing, resilience, growth, and opportunity for underserved youth and families.

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