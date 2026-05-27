Tide Craft Boats to Showcase Premium Tender Lineup at the San Diego International Boat Show

San Diego Boat Show 2025

Tide Craft Boats heads to the San Diego International Boat Show June 11–14 at Safe Harbor Sunroad Marina with premium tenders and center consoles.

We’re excited to be part of the San Diego International Boat Show again and connect further with the Southern California boating community” — Amanda Larson

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Craft Boats is excited to announce its participation in the San Diego International Boat Show , taking place June 11–14, 2026, at Safe Harbor Sunroad Marina in San Diego, California.Known for blending luxury, performance, and modern design, Tide Craft Boats will showcase a selection of its premium inflatable center consoles and yacht tenders, giving attendees an up-close look at the craftsmanship, technology, and attention to detail that continue to set the brand apart.Visitors to the Tide Craft display will have the opportunity to explore multiple models, including the Custom Catalina 13, and San Juan 11, while learning more about the company’s growing lineup and latest innovations. Attendees will also experience Tide Craft’s premium finishes, advanced helm technology, and trusted OEM integrations from leading marine brands.“We’re excited to be part of the San Diego International Boat Show again and connect further with the Southern California boating community,” said Amanda Larson, CEO of Tide Craft Boats. “This show is a great opportunity for people to experience our boats in person and see the quality, design, and functionality that define the Tide Craft brand.”Founded by lifelong boaters, Tide Craft Boats continues to grow its presence in the premium tender and inflatable boat market by combining thoughtful engineering, refined styling, and real-world usability. Every Tide Craft boat is built with a focus on quality craftsmanship and dependable performance.The San Diego International Boat Show will be held at Safe Harbor Sunroad Marina, offering attendees a waterfront setting to experience the latest in marine innovation and lifestyle.For more information and tickets to the San Diego International Boat show vist https://www.sdibs.com/ For more information about Tide Craft Boats or to schedule a meeting during the show, visit www.tidecraftboats.com.

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