ICCU, Scheel's and F&G partner for special Free Fishing Day gear giveaway

Idaho Fish and Game’s Free Fishing Day is June 13, and some young anglers will get more than just free fishing. Scheel’s and ICCU, in partnership with Fish and Game, will give away fishing gear to some anglers 14 years old and younger.

Fishing gear giveaways will be available at select locations while supplies last and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

"ICCU is proud to partner with Idaho Fish and Game and SCHEEL’S for Free Fish Day by giving away 1,300 free fishing poles and tackle boxes across the state," said Shelby Lindley, Marketing Sponsorship Officer at ICCU. "By providing everything the kids need to start fishing right away, we're creating meaningful outdoor experiences and lifelong memories for Idaho families.”

Fish and Game’s annual Free Fishing Day is a great way for new anglers, and others, to enjoy a day at one of Idaho’s thousands of fishing locations.

Fish and Game personnel and volunteers set up numerous free events throughout the state to help first-timers, or anyone else who needs a hand, discover the joys of fishing.

“Free Fishing Day is a cherished Idaho tradition – the perfect opportunity for new and returning anglers alike to head outdoors and enjoy a family friendly activity for all ages.” Fish and Game’s Aquatic Education Specialist Riley Williams said.

While Free Fishing Day means there is no license required for most fishing (salmon anglers still need a permit) other fishing rules and regulations including bag limits, opening dates, and tackle restrictions remain in effect on Free Fishing Day. Always check the 2026 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules for the water where you plan to go fishing.