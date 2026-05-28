The Dark Side of Smart Glass: Smart Glass Country Introduces Dyed PDLC for Architectural Privacy

Dyed Dark Smart Film on Office Windows Dyed Dark Smart Glass Shown in Opaque and Clear State in a Conference Room

A dyed liquid-crystal layer switches from clear tint to opaque black in 0.1 seconds — an alternative to the milky-white state of traditional PDLC.

Standard white PDLC limited it's applications. A dark opaque state opens up applications where the design requires both privacy and shading.” — Tatiana Kizin

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The benefits of PDLC smart glass technology are no longer limited to privacy. Dyed Black Smart Glass and Dyed Black Smart Film represent a bold leap forward in architectural privacy solutions — combining cutting-edge PDLC (Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal) technology with a sophisticated dark aesthetic that meets the demands of modern high-end design.For years, architects and interior designers have asked the same question: can smart glass turn black? The answer is now a definitive yes — and the result is redefining what privacy glass can look and feel like. Unlike traditional smart glass, which switches to a milky-white frosted state, this breakthrough product incorporates a dark dye directly into the liquid crystal layer — producing a deep, dramatic black opacity that is as visually striking as it is functionally superior for environments with significant sun exposure.Instant Transformation in 0.1 SecondsAt the heart of the product is advanced Dyed PDLC technology. When powered on, liquid crystals align to allow light through, delivering a sleek dark-tinted window. Power off, and the crystals scatter instantly — transforming the glass into a deep, opaque black in just 0.1 seconds. It delivers complete visual privacy on demand, eliminating the need for curtains, blinds, or mechanical shading systems entirely.Performance Built for the Modern WorldDyed Black Smart Glass and Film go far beyond aesthetics. The product is engineered to perform:UV Protection: Blocks 99% of harmful UV rays, safeguarding interiors, furnishings, and occupants from long-term sun damage.Heat Rejection: Rejects up to 75% of Infrared (IR) radiation when frosted, reducing cooling loads and contributing to more energy-efficient buildings.Glare Reduction: The integrated dark tint softens harsh sunlight, creating a more comfortable environment for both work and relaxation.Low Power Consumption: Despite its high-tech capabilities, the product operates on just 5 watts per 10 square feet.Two Formats, One VisionThe product launches in two versions to suit any project scope. Dyed Black Smart Glass is a fully laminated solution with the technology permanently encased within the glass — ideal for new builds, glass partitions, and bespoke architectural features. Dyed Black Smart Film is a self-adhesive, peel-and-stick retrofit that applies directly to existing windows or glass surfaces, delivering the same bold result without full replacement.Designed for the World's Most Discerning SpacesThe product line is designed for applications where switchable privacy and architectural intent need to coexist: luxury residential interiors, hospitality, executive boardrooms, high-end retail, and automotive interior glass. Sample swatches are now available to specifiers evaluating the material for upcoming projects.Control and IntegrationThe product integrates with standard smart-home and building-management systems. Control options include wall switches and timers, remote controls, mobile applications, and voice-command integration.AvailabilitySample swatches are available to specifiers on request. Smart Glass Country supports project consultation, custom sizing, and installation across North America through its Vancouver office and representative network.About Smart Glass CountrySmart Glass Country is a North American supplier of PDLC smart glass and smart film, founded in 2014 and based in Vancouver, British Columbia, with representatives in every major North American city. The company has supplied switchable glass and film for commercial, residential, and automotive projects, including work for Boeing, Scotiabank, Verizon, and Siemens.More: smartglasscountry.com

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