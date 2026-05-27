The Cavalry Group Honors Idaho State Lawmakers With 'Legislators of the Year' Award

Idaho State Representative Shirts and Senator Shippy accepting their Legislator of the Year award

Recognizing the Passage of Landmark Legislation Protecting Working Animals and Agritourism in Idaho

The leadership demonstrated by Idaho Senator Brandon Shippy and Representative John Shirts was truly exceptional.” — Mindy Patterson, President of The Cavalry Group

GUTHRIE, OK, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cavalry Group is proud to announce that Idaho State Senator Brandon Shippy and Idaho State Representative John Shirts have been selected as recipients of The Cavalry Group’s “Legislator of the Year” Award in recognition of their extraordinary leadership and commitment to protecting lawful animal enterprise, working animals, and agritourism in the state of Idaho.Senator Shippy and Representative Shirts played a critical role in advancing and securing passage of Idaho Senate Bill 1241, the Working Animal Protection Act , landmark legislation originally authored and developed by The Cavalry Group to prevent local governments from enacting bans or restrictions targeting lawful animal-based businesses, exhibitions, transportation, entertainment, education, and agritourism activities.The legislation was signed into law earlier this year by Idaho Governor Brad Little following overwhelming bipartisan support in the Idaho Legislature, including a decisive 68-1 vote in the Idaho House of Representatives.“The leadership demonstrated by Senator Brandon Shippy and Representative John Shirts was truly exceptional,” said Mindy Patterson, President of The Cavalry Group. “At a time when animal rights organizations continue aggressively targeting lawful animal businesses and traditions across the country, these legislators stood firmly in support of Idaho’s agriculture community, working animal industries, private property rights, and rural way of life.”Patterson noted that the Working Animal Protection Act ensures that lawful animal enterprise in Idaho will be governed by science-based standards, existing state and federal regulations, and experienced animal husbandry professionals rather than political pressure campaigns driven by animal extremist ideology.“This legislation protects not only businesses and livelihoods, but also Idaho families, agitourism, educational outreach, and agricultural traditions that are deeply woven into the fabric of the state,” Patterson added. “Senator Shippy and Representative Shirts understood the importance of proactively protecting these industries before activist-driven local bans could threaten them.”The Cavalry Group’s Legislator of the Year Award recognizes elected officials who demonstrate exceptional courage, leadership, and dedication in defending constitutional and private property rights, agriculture, and lawful animal enterprise.Idaho now joins Oklahoma and Arkansas as states that have enacted versions of The Cavalry Group’s Working Animal Protection Act, reflecting the growing momentum nationwide to protect lawful working animal industries from increasing legislative and regulatory attacks at the local level.About The Cavalry GroupThe Cavalry Group is a private member-based company dedicated to protecting and defending the constitutional and private property rights of law-abiding animal owners, agriculture producers, animal-related businesses, and agritourism concerns legislatively, culturally, and in the media nationwide.Media Contact:Mark Patterson, CEOThe Cavalry Group855-748-4210cavalry@thecavalrygroup.com

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