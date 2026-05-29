PCI Race Radios Introduces AdvenShare App, Redefining Outdoor Adventures with Real-Time Communication and Route Sharing

Advenshare by PCI

AdvenShare by PCI delivers real-time tracking, push-to-talk, and route sharing for off-road and outdoor adventures.

CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdvenShare, a new outdoor-focused mobile application, is redefining how adventurers connect, communicate, and share experiences in real time. Built for off-road enthusiasts, overlanders, and outdoor explorers, the app combines location sharing, push-to-talk communication, and route tracking into a unified platform designed for safety and collaboration in remote environments.Developed in partnership with Jeremy Ealand, AdvenShare addresses a critical gap in outdoor recreation: reliable, team-based Radio over IP communication and visibility when traditional coverage is limited or unavailable.“Advancement in technology is changing the way we work and play. AdvenShare is leveraging these advancement in both software and hardware to improve access, communication, safety and immersive content creation in off-road racing and recreational outdoor activities.” Says Ealand, “Unlike other “point solutions” in the market, AdvenShare by PCI includes a suite or mobile and web solutions that not only enable individuals recreating off-road but also provides logistics and situational awareness for event Managment and group activities.”Scott Steinberger, President of PCI Race Radios added, "Having raced in Baja for decades, I've seen firsthand how critical communication is when you're miles from civilization. My family helped pioneer off-road race communications through the Weatherman Relay, and today technologies like Starlink are transforming what's possible in remote environments. AdvenShare by PCI represents the next evolution of that legacy, combining modern connectivity, real-time communication, and location awareness into a single platform for today's adventurers."Radio over IP (RoIP) is a technology that enables the transmission of radio communications (typically voice and data from two-way radios) over Internet Protocol (IP) networks, such as the public internet, private LANs, WANs, or cellular data networks.AdvenShare enables users to maintain real-time awareness of their group through integrated team location sharing, allowing participants to stay coordinated across trails, deserts, and backcountry terrain. This functionality enhances both safety and efficiency for group travel.The platform also features push-to-talk communication, giving users a radio-style experience directly from their mobile devices. This capability provides a familiar and practical solution for off-road teams and event participants who require instant voice communication without complex hardware setups. PCI Intercoms have been shipping with BTE for years and will work seamlessly with Starlink and Advenshare.Built for Adventure Documentation and SharingBeyond communication, AdvenShare includes route recording tools that allow users to capture and document their journeys. These routes can then be shared with friends, family, or broader communities via social platforms, turning every trip into a shareable story. This combination of navigation, communication, and storytelling positions AdvenShare as more than just a utility—it becomes a digital companion for outdoor experiences.Privacy-Focused, User-Centric DesignIn an era of increasing data concerns, AdvenShare emphasizes user privacy. According to app store disclosures, the platform does not collect user data, reinforcing trust among users operating in sensitive or remote environments. The app is optimized for modern devices, requiring iOS 16.6 or later, and continues to evolve with updates that improve performance and expand functionality, including support for additional vehicle types.Meeting the Needs of a Growing Outdoor MarketAs overlanding, off-road racing, and remote travel continue to grow in popularity, the demand for integrated digital tools is increasing. AdvenShare enters the market as a purpose-built solution tailored specifically for these environments—where traditional navigation apps fall short. By combining real-time communication, live tracking, and adventure sharing, AdvenShare is positioned to become a central platform for outdoor communities seeking both safety and connectivity.Availability/Pricing ( Coming Soon)AdvenShare is available now as a free download on iOS devices. (Android, Web)Media ContactRyder SteinbergerDirector of Business DevelopmentAdvenShare / PCI Race Radiosinfo@advenshare.comadvenshare.com

Welcome to Advenshare! A Communications and GPS Tracking APP by PCI Race Radios

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