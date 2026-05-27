Harty Jewell, PLLC Highlights Commitment to Injury Victims in Yorktown and Across Coastal Virginia

YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harty Jewell, PLLC, a Yorktown-based law firm focused on personal injury, continues to represent individuals and families navigating serious injuries and complex legal matters throughout Virginia.Founded in 2022 by attorneys Will Harty and Erin Jewell, the firm was established after the two attorneys spent nearly 18 years practicing together at another prominent Virginia law firm. Together, they bring more than four decades of combined litigation experience handling catastrophic injury, product liability, toxic exposure, maritime, and wrongful death cases.York County Accident StatisticsAccording to data from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), serious injury and fatal crashes in York County have generally declined since 2017, with reported crashes involving serious injury or fatalities decreasing by approximately 31.7% overall during that period. However, traffic accidents continue to cause life-altering consequences for many Virginia families. In 2025 alone, York County reported 46 serious injuries and six fatalities stemming from 41 crashes.These incidents often leave individuals facing long recoveries, financial strain, and difficult legal questions surrounding liability, insurance claims, and long-term care needs. It is in these situations that experienced legal representation can play an important role in helping injured individuals and families navigate the legal process and pursue compensation after a serious accident or loss.Meet the AttorneysAs experienced York County personal injury lawyers, the firm represents clients in a wide range of litigation matters, including motor vehicle collisions, maritime injuries, asbestos and mesothelioma claims, dangerous and defective product cases, and wrongful death litigation. Harty Jewell also assists clients with estate planning and estate administration matters.Will Harty has represented clients in state and federal courts across the country and is regularly consulted by other law firms on maritime law and complex appellate issues. He has served on trial teams in several multi-million-dollar product liability verdicts and has argued complex legal matters before the Virginia Supreme Court, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, and the Supreme Court of the United States.Before becoming an attorney, Harty served as an Airborne Infantry Officer in the U.S. Army, including combat operations during Operation Just Cause in Panama and the Gulf War in Iraq.Erin Jewell has focused her career on representing individuals harmed by negligence, defective products, asbestos exposure, toxic substances, and dangerous drugs. She has extensive experience litigating serious injury and wrongful death cases in both state and federal courts and has helped secure compensation in cases recognized among Virginia’s largest verdicts. In addition to litigation, she has represented asbestos victims in workers’ compensation and veterans’ disability matters and assists clients with estate planning and estate administration.Their practice also includes representing individuals and families seeking guidance from York County car accident lawyers after serious collisions caused by negligent drivers. In addition, the firm represents victims involved in commercial vehicle crashes and other complex transportation-related claims commonly handled by York County truck accident lawyers Both attorneys have received recognition from organizations including Best Lawyers, Super Lawyers, Virginia Lawyers Weekly, and the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association for their work in personal injury and mass tort litigation.About Harty Jewell, PLLC:Harty Jewell, PLLC, is a Yorktown-based law firm founded by attorneys Will Harty and Erin Jewell, who bring decades of combined litigation experience representing individuals and families in complex injury and wrongful death matters. The firm handles a wide range of cases involving personal injury, maritime law, defective products, asbestos exposure, and estate planning.Contact Information:Harty Jewell, PLLC6515 George Washington Mem. Hwy.Suite 205Yorktown, VA 23692Phone: 757-568-3000

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