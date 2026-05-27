Investorade Acquires Country Camping and Rebrands Isanti Campground as Rum River RV Resort

Former Country Camping property is now open as Rum River RV Resort.

The new name honors the property’s identity and connection to the Rum River. Our goal is to invest in the property long term and create a place where families make memories year after year.” — Blake DeWitt

ISANTI, MN, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investorade has acquired the campground formerly known as Country Camping and announced its new name: Rum River RV Resort . The newly renamed Isanti campground and RV park is now accepting reservations for seasonal campers, RV travelers, weekend visitors, and families looking to enjoy Minnesota’s camping season.Located in Isanti, Minnesota, approximately 50 miles north of Minneapolis and near the scenic Rum River, Rum River RV Resort offers a peaceful outdoor setting with RV accommodations, seasonal camping, overnight stays, family recreation, and convenient access to Minnesota’s natural beauty and outdoor activities.Rum River RV Resort joins Investorade’s growing portfolio of 28 campgrounds and RV destinations, reflecting the company’s continued investment in outdoor hospitality properties across the United States. Through its expanding portfolio, Investorade focuses on preserving what guests already love about each destination while making long-term improvements that enhance the overall guest experience.While the name has changed, the ownership team plans to maintain the welcoming environment and camping traditions that guests have enjoyed for years, while continuing to invest in the property’s future.Current offerings and amenities include:RV sites and camping accommodationsSeasonal camping optionsOvernight stays for RV travelers and weekend guestsSwimming and recreational amenitiesFamily-friendly activitiesOutdoor gathering spacesAccess to nearby Rum River recreationRum River RV Resort is currently accepting reservations and welcoming both returning and first-time guests. Existing visitors can continue using the current website while the transition to the new brand continues.For reservations and campground information, visit:country-camping.comAbout Rum River RV ResortRum River RV Resort is a family-friendly campground and RV destination in Isanti, Minnesota. The resort offers seasonal camping, overnight stays, RV accommodations, and outdoor recreation opportunities in a scenic setting near the Rum River.About InvestoradeInvestorade is a Texas-based investment and operating company focused on acquiring and managing RV parks, campgrounds, and outdoor hospitality properties across the United States. Through its growing portfolio of 28 campgrounds and RV destinations, Investorade works to preserve the character of each property while investing in long-term operations, guest experience, and property improvements.For more information, visit:investorade.com

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