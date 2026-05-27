Investorade Acquires Country Camping and Rebrands Isanti Campground as Rum River RV Resort
Former Country Camping property is now open as Rum River RV Resort.
Located in Isanti, Minnesota, approximately 50 miles north of Minneapolis and near the scenic Rum River, Rum River RV Resort offers a peaceful outdoor setting with RV accommodations, seasonal camping, overnight stays, family recreation, and convenient access to Minnesota’s natural beauty and outdoor activities.
Rum River RV Resort joins Investorade’s growing portfolio of 28 campgrounds and RV destinations, reflecting the company’s continued investment in outdoor hospitality properties across the United States. Through its expanding portfolio, Investorade focuses on preserving what guests already love about each destination while making long-term improvements that enhance the overall guest experience.
While the name has changed, the ownership team plans to maintain the welcoming environment and camping traditions that guests have enjoyed for years, while continuing to invest in the property’s future.
Current offerings and amenities include:
RV sites and camping accommodations
Seasonal camping options
Overnight stays for RV travelers and weekend guests
Swimming and recreational amenities
Family-friendly activities
Outdoor gathering spaces
Access to nearby Rum River recreation
Rum River RV Resort is currently accepting reservations and welcoming both returning and first-time guests. Existing visitors can continue using the current website while the transition to the new brand continues.
For reservations and campground information, visit:
country-camping.com
About Rum River RV Resort
Rum River RV Resort is a family-friendly campground and RV destination in Isanti, Minnesota. The resort offers seasonal camping, overnight stays, RV accommodations, and outdoor recreation opportunities in a scenic setting near the Rum River.
About Investorade
Investorade is a Texas-based investment and operating company focused on acquiring and managing RV parks, campgrounds, and outdoor hospitality properties across the United States. Through its growing portfolio of 28 campgrounds and RV destinations, Investorade works to preserve the character of each property while investing in long-term operations, guest experience, and property improvements.
For more information, visit:
investorade.com
Blake DeWitt
Investorade
+1 972-734-3251
email us here
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