Steven D. Kelly Releases 'Governing The Chaos of Project Management,' a Practical Guide for Practitioners

Cover of Governing The Chaos of Project Management

Author & Business Transformation Consultant Steven D. Kelly delivers a no-nonsense playbook for leading projects when plans collapse, and tools fall short.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every project manager has lived through a Watermelon Project: green on the dashboard, red on the inside. In "Governing The Chaos of Project Management," Steven D. Kelly argues that no amount of better software, prettier reporting, or smarter AI will fix what governance has failed to address first.Drawing on decades inside the PMO and case studies ranging from the NUMMI plant turnaround to modern AI-assisted status reporting, Kelly makes a direct case to the working practitioner: the problems are old, the language around them keeps changing, and the answers still live in disciplined planning and the willingness to surface bad news early.The book is anchored in lived experience rather than theory. Kelly describes one of his own projects in which three optimistic assumptions all failed by week three, and the schedule collapsed. "What it cost me was credibility, mostly with myself," he writes. The lesson reshaped his estimating practice: "Confidence is knowing what you don't know and planning for it anyway. Optimism is just hoping the calendar cooperates."A bonus chapter takes on the question every working PM is now asked daily: Does AI fix this? Kelly's answer is direct. AI does not heal struggling projects; it makes their status reports more eloquent. He calls the failure mode "risk laundering," and predicts that the project managers who get AI wrong over the next year "won't have been fooled by AI, they'll have outsourced their attention to it and mistaken faster outputs for better judgment."Across chapters on schedules, scope, change, resources, and communication, the book refuses to flatter the reader. It is written for the practitioner who has been in the room when the estimates were wrong, and who is tired of being told the next tool will save them."Governing The Chaos of Project Management" is now available on Amazon , in bookstores, libraries, and other major retailers.About the AuthorSteven D. Kelly is an author and business transformation consultant with decades of experience leading complex initiatives through uncertainty. He writes from the practitioner's seat, with a hard-won insight into the true capabilities and limitations of governance.

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