ALL MY SONS MOVING & STORAGE PARKS IN WINDSOR HEIGHTS, AND THE KIDS TAKE OVER FROM THERE

Families climbed aboard, explored the cargo area and got an up-close look at one of All My Sons Moving & Storage’s signature moving trucks.

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s one thing to see a moving truck rumble down the street. It’s another thing entirely to climb up, look inside, and honk the horn. Earlier this month, All My Sons Moving & Storage brought one of its signature moving trucks to Colby Park in Windsor Heights, Iowa, for the city’s annual Touch-A-Truck event — and the crowd made the most of every inch of it.

Hosted by the City of Windsor Heights and the Des Moines Children’s Museum at the Windsor Heights Community & Event Center (6900 School Street), the free event ran from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. and drew families from across the greater Des Moines area. Children explored an array of big vehicles up close, while organizers provided noise-cancelling headphones and a calming tent to ensure the event was welcoming for kids of all sensory needs.

For the crew at All My Sons, the evening was less about logistics and more about connection. Team members spent the hours answering questions, lifting curious kids into the cab, showing off the cargo area, and sharing what a day in the life of a mover actually looks like — from the first box loaded to the last piece of furniture set in place.

“These kids light up the moment they realize they can actually touch the truck,” said Zack Turturici, Chief Marketing Officer for All My Sons Moving & Storage. “For us, it’s a reminder that what we do every day is kind of extraordinary — and getting to share that with families in the communities we serve is something our team genuinely looks forward to.”

All My Sons Moving & Storage has built its reputation on treating every move like a family matter — with care, communication, and the kind of professionalism that makes a stressful process feel manageable. Showing up at community events like Touch-A-Truck reflects that same philosophy: being present, being approachable, and earning trust one interaction at a time.

For more information about All My Sons Moving & Storage or to request a free moving quote, visit www.allmysons.com.

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About All My Sons Moving & Storage

All My Sons Moving & Storage is a full-service residential and commercial moving company with locations across the United States. Known for its family-first approach and highly trained crews, All My Sons offers local, long-distance, and international moving services, as well as packing, storage, and specialty item handling. The company’s commitment to community involvement is as much a part of its identity as the bright orange trucks that show up on moving day. Learn more at www.allmysons.com.

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