Chris Cagle, The Dan Tyminski Band Headline 'Orange Music Fest' at James Madison’s Montpelier for the VA250 Celebration

Orange Music Fest

Chris Cagle, The Dan Tyminski Band, Dylan Schneider, and James Tamelcoff Headline July 3, 2026 Festival

We are going to celebrate VA250 all American Style, at James Madison's Montpelier, where the blueprint of our great nations Constitution was born, "We The People"” — Justin Peery

MONTPELIER STATION, VA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Orange County Chamber of Commerce will present the Orange Music Fest on Friday, July 3, 2026, at James Madison’s Montpelier, bringing a full day of live music and patriotic celebration to the historic estate. Gates open at 9 a.m.Country music star Chris Cagle will headline the festival as part of his “Play It Loud” 25th Anniversary Tour, celebrating the album that launched his career. The Gold-certified debut produced the No. 1 hit “I Breathe In, I Breathe Out,” along with fan favorites “Laredo” and “My Love Goes On and On.” Cagle remained a major presence on country radio throughout the 2000s with hits including “What a Beautiful Day,” “Chicks Dig It,” “Miss Me Baby,” and “What Kinda Gone.” Known for his energetic live shows and authentic country sound, he continues to perform for devoted fans nationwide.The festival will also feature The Dan Tyminski Band , led by the Grammy-winning artist widely recognized for his vocal performance of “I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow” from the film O Brother, Where Art Thou? Tyminski also reached a global audience through his collaboration with Avicii on the international hit “Hey Brother,” which has generated billions of streams worldwide.Also appearing on the lineup is BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville recording artist Dylan Schneider, one of Nashville’s rising country talents. Schneider moved to Nashville at age 16 and built a strong national following through a series of releases blending country, rock and modern pop influences. His debut album Puzzled follows multiple Gold-certified hits and marks a milestone in his fast-growing career.Additional performances will include James Tamelcoff, an emerging country artist with a new national radio release who is widely recognized as the lead performer of the Cash Unchained band.The festival will take place at 11350 Constitution Highway in Montpelier Station, the historic home of President James Madison. Orange Music Fest is also an official VA250 Commemorative Partner, supporting Virginia’s statewide celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.Tickets are available at: https://Orangemusicfest2026.eventbrite.com

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