Hafnia Confirms Operational Improvements from Complexio AI Deployment in Q1 2026 CEO Letter

Hafnia CEO Mikael Skov cites faster response times across commercial and finance workflows, with adoption of Complexio set to scale through 2026 and 2027.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hafnia Limited (NYSE: HAFN), one of the world’s largest product tanker operators, confirmed in its Q1 2026 financial results that its deployment of Complexio is already delivering operational improvements, with adoption set to scale across the business through 2026 and 2027. The disclosure was made by Hafnia CEO Mikael Skov in his letter to shareholders, published on 27 May 2026.

Skov described Complexio as “an enterprise AI platform that integrates conversational AI, workflow analytics, and automation to transform operational data into faster and more informed decision making.” He confirmed that Hafnia has commenced deployment and that “initial applications have already improved response times across commercial and finance workflows.” Skov added that the platform has “significant potential to scale across Hafnia as adoption accelerates through 2026 and 2027.”

The initial improvements Hafnia has reported are part of a broader set of outcomes Complexio is designed to deliver across entire enterprise workflows: shorter decision cycles, higher productivity, and the recovery of value that is otherwise lost to fragmented operations. The platform’s architecture ingests the structured and unstructured activity across an organisation, including the operational content of emails and chats, and resolves it into a continuously updated, governed, queryable living model of the business that drives automation. Data governance is built into the architecture, allowing the model to be applied safely across functions and to the data that regulated enterprises cannot expose to general-purpose AI tools.

Context is what makes the trajectory Hafnia has set out possible. Most AI deployments stall after initial use cases because the systems they sit on top of have no connected understanding of how the wider business operates, and cannot extend automation beyond the function in which they were first deployed. Complexio’s living model supplies that context across the entire organisation, allowing for continuous adoption and improvement as it scales across the enterprise.

Matthew Talbot, co-CEO at Complexio, says:

“Hafnia is operating at the front edge of what enterprise AI can do when it is grounded in real operational context. Commercial and finance are demanding functions to deploy into, and the fact that Hafnia is planning to scale Complexio across the business through 2026 and 2027 reflects something we believe is fundamental: AI delivers durable operational impact when it understands the full context of how a business runs. That’s the trajectory we built Complexio to support, and we’re proud to be doing this work alongside one of the most respected operators in global shipping.”

Complexio is a joint venture co-founded by Hafnia, in which Hafnia retains a shareholding.

About Hafnia

Hafnia is one of the world's leading tanker owners, transporting oil, oil products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies, chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies. As owners and operators of around 200 vessels, we offer a fully integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and a large-scale bunker procurement desk. Hafnia has offices in Singapore, Copenhagen, Houston, and Dubai and currently employs close to 5000 employees onshore and at sea.

Hafnia is part of the BW Group, an international shipping group involved in oil and gas transportation, floating gas infrastructure, environmental technologies, and deep-water production for over 80 years.

About Complexio

Complexio is the intelligence layer for enterprise AI. It automatically builds a connected understanding of your business and uses it to automate workflows across people, processes, and systems. Complexio can execute end-to-end on its own or enhance your existing tech stack by providing the context that makes other AI platforms more effective.

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