Aloha Cancer Project 501 c3 is excited to launch Aloha Tequila Fest coming to Honolulu 6/20/2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aloha Cancer Project is proud to announce the inaugural Aloha Tequila & Arts Festival, taking place June 20, 2026 at the iconic International Market Place in Waikiki. Designed as Hawaii’s premier celebration of tequila, mezcal, culinary excellence, music, and island culture, the festival brings a world‑class experience to Oʻahu during Father’s Day weekend.
Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Aloha Cancer Project, a Honolulu‑based 501(c)(3) founded by Christa Wittmier and Daniel Gray, supporting cancer patients and families across Hawaii.
Bringing together tequila enthusiasts, industry leaders, artists, chefs, and experience seekers, the Aloha Tequila & Arts Festival will feature:
80+ premium tequilas, mezcals & agave spirits
Exclusive VIP tastings, rare-pour vault & additive‑free selections
Street food & culinary offerings from top Oʻahu restaurants
Live music, DJs, mariachi & cultural performances
Hawaiian art, live painting & artisan mercado
Interactive brand activations & immersive experiences
“Aloha Tequila & Arts Festival is more than a tasting event — it’s a cultural celebration,” said Mark Becker, festival organizer. “We’re creating a high‑energy, premium experience that blends agave culture with the spirit of aloha. Hawaii has never seen a tequila festival at this level.”
As global interest in tequila continues to surge, the festival positions Honolulu as a destination for elevated lifestyle events and world‑class cultural experiences. Attendance is expected from both local residents and visitors seeking unique, premium entertainment on Oʻahu.
Event Details
Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026
Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Location: International Market Place
2330 Kalākaua Ave, Waikiki, Honolulu, HI 96815
Tickets: Available now at www.alohatequilafest.com
Media & Partnership Inquiries
Mark Becker
everything@8eight8.net
808‑301‑2134
Follow updates: @alohatequilafest
Tickets & info: www.alohatequilafest.com
About Aloha Tequila & Arts Festival
Aloha Tequila & Arts Festival is Hawaii’s premier tequila and agave‑spirits festival, featuring 80+ brands, culinary experiences, live entertainment, Hawaiian art, and a vibrant mercado. The festival celebrates agave culture while delivering a high‑energy, premium event rooted in the spirit of aloha.
About the Hosts: Curated by Mark Becker, Aloha Cancer Project, Darrell Chock of Viper Group Media/Hawaii's Best Kitchens and Maleko McDonnell of Diner En Blanc, the team is excited to raise money for Aloha Cancer Project and show Oahu a good time.
About Aloha Cancer Project
Founded by Honolulu icons Christa Wittmier and Daniel Gray, Aloha Cancer Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting cancer patients and families across Hawaii through fellowship, community events, and compassionate resources. The dream lives on thru Flash Hansen and Mark Becker
Mark Becker
Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Aloha Cancer Project, a Honolulu‑based 501(c)(3) founded by Christa Wittmier and Daniel Gray, supporting cancer patients and families across Hawaii.
Bringing together tequila enthusiasts, industry leaders, artists, chefs, and experience seekers, the Aloha Tequila & Arts Festival will feature:
80+ premium tequilas, mezcals & agave spirits
Exclusive VIP tastings, rare-pour vault & additive‑free selections
Street food & culinary offerings from top Oʻahu restaurants
Live music, DJs, mariachi & cultural performances
Hawaiian art, live painting & artisan mercado
Interactive brand activations & immersive experiences
“Aloha Tequila & Arts Festival is more than a tasting event — it’s a cultural celebration,” said Mark Becker, festival organizer. “We’re creating a high‑energy, premium experience that blends agave culture with the spirit of aloha. Hawaii has never seen a tequila festival at this level.”
As global interest in tequila continues to surge, the festival positions Honolulu as a destination for elevated lifestyle events and world‑class cultural experiences. Attendance is expected from both local residents and visitors seeking unique, premium entertainment on Oʻahu.
Event Details
Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026
Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Location: International Market Place
2330 Kalākaua Ave, Waikiki, Honolulu, HI 96815
Tickets: Available now at www.alohatequilafest.com
Media & Partnership Inquiries
Mark Becker
everything@8eight8.net
808‑301‑2134
Follow updates: @alohatequilafest
Tickets & info: www.alohatequilafest.com
About Aloha Tequila & Arts Festival
Aloha Tequila & Arts Festival is Hawaii’s premier tequila and agave‑spirits festival, featuring 80+ brands, culinary experiences, live entertainment, Hawaiian art, and a vibrant mercado. The festival celebrates agave culture while delivering a high‑energy, premium event rooted in the spirit of aloha.
About the Hosts: Curated by Mark Becker, Aloha Cancer Project, Darrell Chock of Viper Group Media/Hawaii's Best Kitchens and Maleko McDonnell of Diner En Blanc, the team is excited to raise money for Aloha Cancer Project and show Oahu a good time.
About Aloha Cancer Project
Founded by Honolulu icons Christa Wittmier and Daniel Gray, Aloha Cancer Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting cancer patients and families across Hawaii through fellowship, community events, and compassionate resources. The dream lives on thru Flash Hansen and Mark Becker
Mark Becker
Aloha Tequila Fest
+1 808-301-2134
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