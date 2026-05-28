VAREP Applauds House Passage of Bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act

Better information leads to better decisions, helping veterans better understand the VA loan benefit can create successful homeowners and stronger long-term housing stability for military families.” — Son Nguyen, Founder and President of VAREP

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP), a Veteran Service Organization and HUD-approved housing counseling agency, applauded House passage of H.R. 6644, the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act.The legislation includes more than 56 housing-related provisions focused on expanding housing opportunities, modernizing housing programs, improving affordability, and strengthening support for veterans and working families.VAREP especially welcomed the bill’s veteran housing provisions, including the VALID Act components designed to improve consumer awareness for military and veteran homebuyers using the VA Home Loan benefit, along with efforts to improve coordination between HUD and the Department of Veterans Affairs.“We see every day how difficult the housing market has become for many low- to moderate-income families, including servicemembers and veterans,” said Son Nguyen, Founder & President of VAREP. “We appreciate Congress taking steps to address housing affordability while also improving awareness around the VA Home Loan benefit many veterans earned through their service.”Nguyen said the VALID Act provisions are especially important because too many military families still do not fully understand their mortgage options or the advantages available through the VA loan program.“Better information leads to better decisions,” Nguyen said. “Helping veterans better understand the VA loan benefit can create more successful homeowners and stronger long-term housing stability for military families.”VAREP will continue to work with Congress, federal agencies, Veteran Service Organizations, housing stakeholders, and financial industry leaders to strengthen housing access, financial readiness, housing stability, and sustainable homeownership opportunities for the military-connected community.About VAREPThe Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP) is a Veteran Service Organization and HUD-approved housing counseling agency focused on housing stability, financial readiness, sustainable homeownership, and protection of the VA Home Loan benefit for the military-connected community.Media ContactLynn Jabs, National Legislative Chair, VAREP, nlc@varep.org ǀ www.varep.org

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