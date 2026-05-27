India-Canada Trade Mission Signals Mobility Boom, Says VFS Global

VFS Global's Amit Kumar Sharma on why Minister Goyal's Canada visit signals an unprecedented surge in mobility, people-to-people ties and bilateral opportunity.

TORONTO, CANADA, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The visit of India's Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, to Canada this week, leading the largest-ever Indian business delegation to any country, has drawn significant attention from trade analysts, mobility experts, and bilateral relations watchers across both nations.

The three-day visit, spanning Ottawa and Toronto from May 25 to 27, has seen high-level engagements between Minister Goyal and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu, and senior industry representatives across sectors including energy, critical minerals, aerospace, technology, agriculture and pharmaceuticals. Both governments have reaffirmed their commitment to concluding a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement by the end of 2026, with bilateral trade targeted to reach USD 50 billion by 2030.

Beyond the headline trade numbers, industry observers are pointing to what this reset means for the movement of people between the two countries. With nearly three million people of Indian origin calling Canada home, and tens of thousands of students, entrepreneurs, investors and skilled professionals moving between the two nations each year, the India-Canada people-to-people corridor is widely regarded as one of the most significant and underserved in the world.

Amit Kumar Sharma, Head of Americas at VFS Global, the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, talking on the sidelines of a meeting said "The opportunities fueled by Minister Goyal's visit and the largest-ever Indian business delegation to Canada, and the corresponding bilaterals between our two nations, promise to redefine the contours of one of the world's most exciting emerging partnerships. What this translates to, in the most tangible sense, is an unprecedented momentum of mobility along the India-Canada corridor. We are optimistic about, and indeed expect, an explosion in movement between these two nations: students, entrepreneurs, investors, skilled professionals, and families." Further talking about the implications this would have for the travel between the two nations he added, "The India-Canada corridor is poised to become one of the busiest and most dynamic in the world. The infrastructure, the ambition, and critically, the political will are finally aligned. We have long believed that the true strength of any bilateral relationship is ultimately measured not in trade volumes alone, but in the ease and confidence with which people can cross borders. The decade ahead belongs to India and Canada, and we are committed to ensuring that the operational infrastructure rises to match that political ambition."

The CEPA negotiations, formally launched during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to New Delhi in March 2026, have already seen two rounds of technical talks, with a third round running concurrently alongside Minister Goyal's visit in Ottawa this week. The agreement, when concluded, is expected to significantly expand market access across goods, services, investment, digital trade and professional mobility.

VFS Global, a Blackstone Company is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide and plays a foundational role in shaping how governments and travelers interact in the visa application process. VFS Global currently works with 71 client governments, including the U.S. government, operating a global network with more than 4100 application centers in 168 countries, and manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visas, passports, and consular services for its client governments, enabling them to focus entirely on the critical assessment task.

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