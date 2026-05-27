LANG REALTY JOINS LEADING REAL ESTATE COMPANIES OF THE WORLD®

Affiliation expands Lang Realty's local expertise with global connections and resources

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty, South Florida's leading independently owned real estate brokerage, has been selected for membership in Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, according to Scott Agran, President.

Membership in Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® is an honor reserved for premier real estate firms that meet rigorous standards for quality, service, and market leadership. Through this affiliation, Lang Realty strengthens its ability to serve clients not only across Palm Beach, Broward, and St. Lucie Counties, but wherever their real estate needs arise. The relationship provides access to a global network of highly regarded firms and professionals, along with referral opportunities, professional development, expanded marketing reach, and industry-leading resources that help the company deliver exceptional service at every level.

“We are honored to join Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “This affiliation is a natural extension of who we are. For more than three decades, we’ve been committed to providing our clients with exceptional local expertise — and now, through this global network, we can connect them to trusted real estate professionals and resources anywhere in the world. Whether buying or selling in South Florida, relocating across the country, or seeking opportunities abroad, our clients will be even better served.”

“We are delighted to welcome Lang Realty to our network,” said Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® President/CEO Paul Boomsma. “With its strong reputation throughout South Florida and a long track record of market leadership, Lang Realty is an excellent addition to our community of premier firms. Through Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, Lang Realty combines deep local knowledge with premier global relationships and resources.”

Founded in 1989, Lang Realty has grown from a boutique operation into a cornerstone of South Florida real estate. With approximately 300 dedicated agents across offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, and Port St. Lucie, the firm specializes in luxury estates, golf and country club communities, waterfront properties, and residential neighborhoods throughout Palm Beach, Broward, and St. Lucie Counties. Lang Realty has earned recognition as Palm Beach County’s #1 independent brokerage and received top honors in the 2025 RealTrends national rankings. The company is known for its personalized approach, cutting-edge marketing, and unwavering commitment to its clients and community.

To learn more about Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, visit LeadingRE.com. To learn more about Luxury Portfolio International®, visit LuxuryPortfolio.com.

For more information about Lang Realty, visit www.langrealty.com.

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