Hanson Railroad Safety Initiative for School Districts Sent to Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Prioritizing the safety of children and young drivers, state Rep. Matt Hanson, D-Montgomery, introduced, championed, and passed a bill requiring school districts to include railroad safety messaging in their respective handbooks.

“Young children and new drivers especially may not be aware of the dangers around railroad equipment,” Hanson said. “Accidents can happen very quickly. Similar to crossing a street, young people in Illinois need to know to stop, look, and listen. Trains travel in either direction, at any time, and sometimes after one train passes, another one follows. Children need to have access to this information for their own safety.”

House Bill 3743 requires school districts across the state to provide rail safety language in the student handbook. This new language includes information about existing laws on rail safety, best practices when walking or driving nearby or over train tracks, and other general advice to help avoid a train-related accident. For school districts that are not located near train tracks or feel railroad safety is not necessary to include in their handbook, they have the ability to opt out of the requirement.

“I know from my own experience how important railroad safety is. It’s my hope that, with this new legislation, we will be able to better communicate with children about the need for safety precautions and the increased risk around trains,” said Hanson.

House Bill 3743 passed both chambers and is headed to the governor’s desk.