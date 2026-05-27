Mussman Passes Legislation Allowing Schools to Better Assist Unhoused Students

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Michelle Mussman, D-Schaumburg, is sending legislation to the governor’s desk for consideration allowing school districts to provide extended hotel stays for student families who have lost their housing.

“We’re seeing more and more families facing and experiencing homelessness, and we don’t have enough support systems in place to respond to this,” said Mussman. “Schools must often think outside the box to meet the needs of distressed families. Thanks to this bill, we’re helping school districts reduce costs and lessen the disruption students and families experience when they are housing insecure.”

House Bill 4137 expands the Education for Homeless Children Act, allowing districts to provide motel stays for students, as needed. The bill does not require schools to provide motels, but creates the option to do so with existing budgeted funds. School districts will be able to use their transportation funds for this purpose in addition to all previous uses.

In accordance with federal McKinney-Vento laws, school districts are responsible for transporting displaced students to their base schools, in hopes to disrupt their education as little as possible. With too few emergency and temporary shelters throughout the state, families must often stay far from their children’s schools, increasing the school’s transportation costs.

If it has been determined that it may be less expensive for the district to help a family stay in a nearby hotel, than transport a student from wherever else the family may land, the district may choose to use their transportation funds in this manner.

“We’re ensuring that students are supported in the ways they need to receive an effective education that is cost-effective for everyone involved,” said Mussman. “Keeping our students in school must remain our top priority. Continued normalcy for students is best for their education and well-being.”

House Bill 4137 passed both chambers and moves to the governor’s desk for consideration and to be signed into law.