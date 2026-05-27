National Psoriasis Foundation Southeast Soirée Raises $160,000 to Support the Psoriatic Disease Community

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) welcomed more than 175 supporters, advocates, and leaders in health care and industry to its annual Southeast Soirée on May 7, 2026. The inspiring evening brought together a passionate community committed to accelerating research, advancing advocacy, and improving the lives of the more than 8 million people in the U.S. living with psoriatic disease The Southeast Soirée, held in Atlanta, raised $160,000 to support NPF’s mission to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of those affected.The evening highlighted the power of community and celebrated individuals and partners whose leadership and dedication are advancing the mission in meaningful ways.NPF proudly recognized this year’s honorees, from across the Southeast, for their outstanding contributions:• TJ Chao PA-C (Stockbridge, GA)- Dermatology Advanced Practice Provider Honoree Award• Julio A. Gonzalez Paoli, M.D. (Tampa, FL) - Rheumatology Physician Honoree Award• Patricia Oyetakin, M.D., FAAD (Woodstock, GA)– Dermatology Physician Honoree Award• Wendy Simmons, PA-C (Wilmington, NC) - Rheumatology Advanced Practice Provider Honoree AwardEach honoree was recognized for their compassion, expertise, and unwavering commitment to impact within the psoriatic disease community and beyond.The success of Southeast Soirée was made possible through the generous support of its sponsors, including:• Presenting Sponsor: Johnson & Johnson• Cures Sponsor: UCBTheir partnership plays a vital role in fueling research, expanding educational resources, and ensuring people with psoriatic disease and their families have access to critical support.Funds raised through the Southeast Soirée directly support groundbreaking research initiatives, including efforts to develop earlier diagnostic tools for psoriatic arthritis, expand treatment options, and ultimately find a cure."The Southeast Soirée is a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish together,” said Leah M. Howard, J.D., NPF President and CEO “Because of this community, we are accelerating progress and bringing hope to millions of people living with psoriatic disease.”Together, this community is driving meaningful progress toward a future free of psoriatic disease.About the National Psoriasis FoundationThe National Psoriasis Foundation is the leading nonprofit representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.org

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