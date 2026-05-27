Superior Capital Advisors Facilitates Sale of 187-Unit Self Storage Facility in Munford, Tennessee

Superior Storage Exterior Fenced Superior Capital Advisors Logo

Superior Capital Advisors, a leading commercial brokerage firm has successfully brokered the sale of Superior Storage in Munford, Tennessee.

We have high expectations for this facility as it begins serving the local community, and we are confident the new ownership will establish a strong reputation for operational excellence.” — Matthew Porter

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Superior Capital Advisors, a leading commercial brokerage firm specializing in self-storage investment sales and advisory services, has successfully brokered the sale of Superior Storage, a premier self-storage facility located in Munford, Tennessee.This facility is a newer development, boasting a variety of unit sizes, featuring drive up access, and a total of 28,000 rentable square feet. Also included is an office space and 36 parking spaces for RV and boat storage. This facility offers 24/7 gate-controlled access, providing both convenience and security, making it a highly desirable storage solution for both residential and commercial customers. The sale of this facility marks another successful transaction for Superior Capital Advisors in the self-storage industry.The sale of Superior Storage was facilitated by Superior Capital Advisors, who utilized their extensive network and expertise in the storage industry to find the perfect buyer for the facility. Ultimately, the facility was acquired by a veteran private equity group out of Atlanta, quickly growing their portfolio in the Southeast."We are pleased to announce the successful sale of Superior Storage in Munford, Tennessee. We have high expectations for this facility as it begins serving the local community, and we are confident the new ownership will establish a strong reputation for operational excellence" said Matthew Porter. “The transaction originated from a relationship established with Superior Storage’s ownership during prior business in the area. While unforeseen challenges extended the contract period, close cooperation among all parties ultimately ensured a successful closing.” Michael Morrison added, “The self storage sector continues to show incredible resilience, and we are proud to have closed this transaction for our clients.”Matthew Porter, Self Storage Investment Broker and Michael Morrison, Owner and Broker In Charge, at Superior Capital Advisors, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer.The sale of Superior Storage is a testament to Superior Capital Advisors' position as a leading self storage brokerage firm. With a strong track record of successful transactions and a team of seasoned professionals, the firm continues to be a trusted advisor for self storage owners and operators looking to sell their self-storage facilities. For more information on Superior Capital Advisors, please visit their website at www.superiorcapitaladvisors.com ###About Superior Capital Advisors: Superior Capital Advisors is a premier commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm, specializing in self-storage investment sales. With a national reach and an emphasis on exclusive representation, we deliver tailored strategies and comprehensive market insights to meet the unique needs of our clients. Our expertise spans the full spectrum of investment services, from property acquisition and disposition to detailed market analysis and strategic advisory. At Superior Capital Advisors, we are dedicated to maximizing value, fostering lasting partnerships, and guiding investors through every stage of the self-storage investment process with integrity and precision. For more information, please visit www.superiorcapitaladvisors.com

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