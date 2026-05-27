THICCdeals.com Launches New E-Commerce Platform Specializing in Discounted Overstock and Closeout Merchandise

New online retailer offers authenticated overstock, discontinued, and returned products at significant discounts.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- THICCdeals.com , a newly launched e-commerce platform, announced today the official opening of its online retail marketplace, offering consumers access to deeply discounted authentic merchandise sourced from overstock, discontinued inventory, and returned goods from retailers and manufacturers.The platform is designed to connect cost-conscious shoppers with quality products at reduced prices by acquiring surplus inventory that would otherwise remain in warehouse storage. All products listed on THICCdeals.com are authenticated and legally sourced."Our goal is to offer consumers access to real products at prices that reflect the realities of retail overstock — without sacrificing authenticity or transparency."— Company Spokesperson, THICCdeals.comTHICCdeals.com launches with inventory across several consumer product categories, including:Baby gear, including genuine Mambobaby floats at up to 50% below retail priceConsumer tech gadgets and webcamsApp-controlled RGB smart lightingGaming accessoriesHeadphones and audio equipmentBags and carry accessoriesInventory is updated regularly and subject to availability. The company notes that product selection changes frequently as new overstock lots are acquired.Pricing and TransparencyTHICCdeals.com positions itself as a transparent alternative to traditional discount e-commerce platforms. The company states that product listings include clear descriptions of item condition and sourcing, allowing shoppers to make informed purchasing decisions.Discounts of up to 50% below retail are available across select categories, with pricing reflecting the overstock and closeout nature of the inventory.Returns and Customer ServiceThe platform offers replacements for items that arrive damaged during shipping or are found to be non-functioning upon receipt. In cases where a replacement item is unavailable, a full refund is issued. The company's return policy is disclosed at the point of purchase.AvailabilityTHICCdeals.com is available to shoppers in the United States and is live at www.thiccdeals.com . The platform is accessible via desktop and mobile browsers. New inventory is added on a rolling basis.

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