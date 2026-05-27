Karsh Hagan | Madden Media Elevates Melissa Pert to SVP of Integrated Media

Leading Audience-First Media Strategy in an Increasingly Fragmented Advertising Landscape

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karsh Hagan | Madden today announced the promotion of Melissa Pert to Senior Vice President of Integrated Media, recognizing her leadership in driving strategic, audience-centered media solutions for the agency’s clients. In her expanded role, Pert will oversee integrated media strategy and investment across channels, helping brands navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving advertising landscape.As digital media continues to grow more fragmented through expanding programmatic inventory, AI-generated content, and increasingly sophisticated ad technologies, Pert will lead the agency’s focus on delivering media strategies grounded in precision, transparency, and meaningful audience connection.As SVP of Integrated Media, Pert is tasked with putting KHM’s creative moments into motion. She will lead a unified media discipline that fuses Karsh Hagan’s rigorous performance and analytics pedigree with Madden Media’s profound understanding of community-driven consumer intent.“Clients aren’t asking for more impressions, they’re asking for results they can actually see and trust,” said Pert. “Our job is to make sure great creative shows up in the right places, for the right people, in ways that actually move them. That means using data and precision-targeted media with intention, not just scale. Because in today’s increasingly fragmented media environment, impact efficiency always beats cost efficiency.”Karsh Hagan | Madden has already proven the power of “impact efficiency.” Instead of generic digital buys, Pert’s team delivers strategic, omnichannel storytelling that performs. Visit Tucson saw a 500% increase in Spanish-language traffic and a Governor’s Tourism Award, while Door County drove a 144% lift in paid search and massive new lead generation. Beyond tourism, the agency has achieved a 444% return on ad spend for retail clients like Applejack Wine & Spirits, Smashburger and MSU Denver. Behind these results is a media engine built for modern complexity.“Traditional holding companies often rely on opaque media arbitrage that benefits the agency more than the client,” said Dan Janes, CEO of Karsh Hagan | Madden. “Melissa respects our clients' budgets by treating every dollar as an investment in trust, rather than a race to the bottom. In a post-funnel, AI-influenced world, this is the model that wins with consumers.”To immediately put this philosophy into practice, Pert will facilitate an exclusive webinar co-hosted by Karsh Hagan | Madden and The Trade Desk on June 9th at 12 PM EST. The session will dive deep into newly released research on the Traveler's Path-to-Purchase, addressing the massive missed opportunity in modern media planning. This new research explores the travel motivations, behaviors, and preferences of travelers. The report unpacks how travel brands can most effectively influence and appeal to travelers across varying mindsets and personas. Pert and The Trade Desk team will explore how brands can leverage the insights and the open internet to build connected campaigns that earn trust and drive measurable action.The promotion strengthens Karsh Hagan | Madden’s independent agency model as a bold alternative, serving ambitious clients in tourism, hospitality, financial services, and related sectors with integrated thinking that earns attention and drives real business momentum.To learn more about the agency’s integrated media approach, visit khm.agency.ABOUT KARSH HAGAN | MADDEN MEDIAKarsh Hagan | Madden Media is an independent marketing agency formed through the strategic partnership of Karsh Hagan and Madden Media. By blending bold creative storytelling with high-performing media, PR, GEO, and data-driven strategy, the agency helps ambitious brands close the gap between how they are seen and how they are felt. We build genuine connections through moments that move people, brands, and places forward. For more information about the agency’s national scale and neighborhood-level insight, visit khm.agency.ABOUT TRADE DESK™The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

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