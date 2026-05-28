Eqonic Group and Barton Knight Announce Collaboration to Rapidly Accelerate Renewable Energy Deployment

EQONIC's breakthrough lithium-free, sodium-free and rare-earth-free battery technology achieves materials cost savings of c70% of traditional lithium batteries New collaboration harnesses Eqonic Group’s battery storage technology with the Barton Knight Group’s installation and maintenance expertise

New collaboration harnesses Eqonic Group’s battery storage technology with the Barton Knight Group’s installation and maintenance expertise

This collaboration strengthens Eqonic’s ability to deliver high performance energy storage solutions at scale.” — Jas Kandola, CEO of Eqonic Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eqonic Group (“Eqonic”) and the Barton Knight Group (“Barton Knight”) are today pleased to announce a strategic Collaboration Agreement establishing a long term framework to jointly pursue, deliver, and scale renewable energy and battery storage projects across the United Kingdom.

Under the agreement, the two companies will work together to integrate Eqonic’s advanced battery storage technologies with Barton Knight’s specialist installation and maintenance capabilities. The partnership enables both organisations to expand their reach, enhance service delivery, and accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

A Collaboration Built on Complementary Strengths

The Collaboration Agreement sets out a structured framework under which:

• Eqonic will supply battery storage systems, inverters and related technical support to Barton Knight under defined Supply Contracts.

• Barton Knight will provide installation and maintenance services for Eqonic’s customers under Services Contracts.

• Both parties will work together to promote shared commercial opportunities.

• Each company will confer “preferred supplier” status on the other, strengthening operational alignment while maintaining non exclusive flexibility.

This collaboration enables a seamless end to end offering, from product supply to installation and long term service, positioning both companies to support the UK’s accelerating transition to renewable energy.

Shared Commitment to Quality, Professionalism, and Customer Value

The agreement outlines detailed “Ways of Working” that ensure both parties operate to the highest standards of professionalism, responsiveness, and customer care. These include:

• Joint opportunity assessment and transparent communication

• High quality installation and equipment supply

• Compliance with UK regulations, safety standards, and industry best practice

• Robust confidentiality and data protection commitments

• Regular performance reviews and continuous improvement processes

These shared standards ensure that customers benefit from a unified, reliable, and technically robust service experience.

Jas Kandola, CEO of Eqonic Group “This collaboration strengthens Eqonic’s ability to deliver high performance energy storage solutions at scale. Barton Knight’s installation expertise complements our technology platform perfectly, enabling us to accelerate deployment and support customers across the UK with a fully integrated offering.”

Paul Vine, Director of Barton Knight Energy, the renewables division of Barton Knight Group “Eqonic’s innovative battery technologies and cutting-edge Research and Development align with our mission to deliver reliable, future ready renewable energy systems. Together, we are well positioned to serve the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions and deliver exceptional value to customers.”

The agreement establishes a long-term collaboration, reflecting the commitment of both organisations to shared growth, market expansion and ongoing commitment to their client base.

Both companies will continue to operate independently while leveraging the collaboration to unlock new opportunities, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver high quality renewable energy solutions nationwide.

About Eqonic Group Limited

Eqonic is a UK based energy technology company specialising in advanced battery storage systems, renewable energy integration, and next generation non lithium energy storage innovation. The company delivers commercial and residential energy storage solutions designed to support the UK’s transition to a low carbon future.

About Barton Knight Energy Limited

Barton Knight Energy is part of the Barton Knight Group, a leading NICEIC-approved electrical contractor established in 2006. The Group has three divisions including Barton Knight Contracting (very large, multi-phase NHS/healthcare contracts) and Barton Knight Electrical (installations, rewiring, lighting, EICR and more for homes and businesses). Barton Knight Energy focuses on installation and maintenance services for solar PV, inverters, battery storage systems, and energy generation technologies. With a strong reputation for quality and reliability, Barton Knight supports residential and commercial clients across the UK.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.