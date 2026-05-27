Boil Water Notice in Effect May 27 – Part of Northwest County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 27, 2026) – The Charlotte County Utilities Department has declared a precautionary boil water notice for some customers in part of Northwest County due to a temporary loss of pressure. The affected customers will remain under a precautionary boil water notice until further notice.

Affected area:

Between El Jobean Road, north to Hillsborough and Flamingo Boulevards, west to the Myakka River.

All customers in the affected area should boil water intended for drinking or cooking until further notice. The Utilities Department will notify the affected customers with a rescission notice as soon as the water quality is confirmed to be at safe consumption levels. As an alternative, bottled water could be used. We apologize for the inconvenience.

For information, contact 941-764-4300 or visit CCU-Alerts.com.

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