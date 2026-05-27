Traffic Advisory - Kings Highway Traffic Pattern change from Sandhill Boulevard to Desoto County Line June 2

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 27, 2026) – The Kings Highway traffic pattern change from Sandhill Boulevard to Desoto County Line is scheduled to start Tuesday, June 2. This traffic pattern will affect the southbound traffic entering into Charlotte County. Kings Highway at Sandhill Boulevard will be down to one lane through the Sandhill Boulevard Intersection.

Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Chad Ray at 941-575-3643.

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