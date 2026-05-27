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Traffic Advisory - Peachland Boulevard between Yorkshire Street and Atwater Street Intermittent Lane Closures May 28-29

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. May 27, 2026) – Peachland Boulevard between Yorkshire Street and Atwater Street will have intermittent lane closures 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, May 28 through Friday, May 29 for Lumos to install fiber.

Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. 

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. 

For information, contact Basilio Frias, Lumos Fiber at 813-424-8827.

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Traffic Advisory - Peachland Boulevard between Yorkshire Street and Atwater Street Intermittent Lane Closures May 28-29

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