Jason McDonald Consulting Agency Announces New Content on Marketing Consulting Services

Get past the chaos of disconnected marketing. Dr. Jason McDonald announces updated consulting services to align your SEO, Google Ads, social media and AI.

Marketing today is not just about ads or Instagram” — Dr. McDonald

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Francisco, California – May 24, 2026. Jason McDonald Consulting, a leading consultancy focused on SEO , Google Ads, social media marketing, and digital strategy, is proud to announce its “fractional” marketing consulting services. Businesses seeking a digital marketing consultant are encouraged to read the new online content, If interested, they can set up an introductory call.“Many businesses know they need better marketing. But not all are ready to hire a full-time Chief Marketing Officer (CMO),” explained Jason McDonald, Director of the JM Internet Group and digital marketing consultant. “I am available as a digital marketing consultant. The commitment can range from very hands-on to purely advisory. It’s practical. It’s cost-effective. And frankly, it often works better than the chaos many companies call ‘marketing.’”The newly updated consulting services page is available at https://jasonmcdonald.org/about/one-on-one/ . It explains how Dr. McDonald’s consulting services focus on a complete “360-degree” review of a company’s marketing strategy. Rather than focusing on a single channel, Dr. McDonald evaluates the entire marketing system. This includes website performance, SEO, Google Ads campaigns, social media strategy, content marketing, branding, and even conversion tracking.Here is background on this release. Modern marketing is complicated. Businesses face pressure from Google, AI tools, social media, online advertising, and rapidly shifting consumer behavior. Consumer attention is fragmented. Many companies suffer from disconnected marketing efforts. SEO, advertising, and social media may lack a coherent strategy. As a top marketing consultant, Dr. McDonald brings everything under a coordinated vision. His consulting process begins with a strategic review of the company’s marketing and how it conveys the “value proposition” via content marketing across platforms. From there, consulting may expand into specific areas. These can include SEO improvements, Google Ads optimization, social media strategy, content planning, paid social advertising, or marketing analytics. The goal is not just more traffic. The goal is better branding and better conversions. Information on Jason McDonald can be found at https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/ “Marketing today is not just about ads or Instagram,” explained Dr. McDonald. “It’s about understanding how everything works together. SEO affects Google Ads. Social media affects branding. Content affects trust. AI now impacts everything.”Fractional marketing consulting services are designed for companies that need ongoing guidance but do not want the cost of a full-time marketing executive. The updated page also highlights Dr. McDonald’s decades of experience in digital marketing consulting, teaching, and expert witness work in SEO, Google Ads, and social media. In addition to consulting services, he teaches digital marketing courses through Stanford Continuing Studies. Dr. McDonald has authored several bestselling books on SEO, Google Ads, and social media marketing.Dr. McDonald’s consulting philosophy remains grounded in practicality. Businesses need clear priorities, understandable reporting, and marketing that actually generate results. Fancy dashboards do not pay the bills. The successful strategy combines strategy and tactics, at a specific level.ABOUT DR. JASON MCDONALDDr. Jason McDonald is the Director of the JM Internet Group and a recognized authority in digital marketing. With decades of experience and a Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, he is the author of several top-selling books on Amazon, including the SEO Workbook, Social Media Marketing Workbook, Google Ads Workbook, and Marketing: Ultimate Almanac of Free Marketing Tools. He is also a frequent expert witness in SEO litigation and a sought-after speaker and trainer. Information on his services as an expert witness in social media marketing can be found at https://jasonmcdonald.org/seo-consultant/social-media-expert-witness/ and at https://www.seakexperts.com/members/11579-jason-mcdonald

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