OSCAR-WINNING FILMMAKER VANESSA ROTH'S DOCUMENTARY SHORT RIGHTEOUS ROAD TRIP TO MAKE WORLD PREMIERE AT DANCES WITH FILMS

A Poignant Holiday Journey Honoring the Last Living “Righteous Among the Nations” Who Risked Everything to Save Jewish Families During the Holocaust

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE RIGHTEOUS ROAD TRIP, a short documentary produced, written, and directed by Academy Award® and Emmy®-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth, will make its World Premiere at Dances With Films on Monday, June 22, 2026, at 4:00 PM at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood.

THE RIGHTEOUS ROAD TRIP follows Jewish humanitarian Jonny Daniels and his dog Tyson on a 3,000-kilometer winter journey through Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary. Wearing a different Christmas sweater for each day of the trip, Jonny travels in a van filled with holiday lights, trees and gifts to spread joy and bridge generations, religions, and cultures while he visits with some of the approximately 65 remaining people known as “The Righteous Among the Nations” — the extraordinary non-Jewish individuals recognized for risking their lives to secretly save Jewish people during the Holocaust.

Blending cinéma vérité storytelling of Jonny’s journey into the homes of the last living of these heroes who were just children and teens when they risked their own lives - and are now in their 90’s and 100’s - with their memories visualized with animation, the 40-minute documentary captures warmth, joy, and humanity while offering a poignant reminder of the life altering potential of empathy and the lasting impact of moral courage. Presented in English, Polish, Hungarian, and Hebrew with English subtitles, the film is produced by Big Year Productions, Inc.

“As I traveled with Jonny into the homes of the last remaining Righteous Among Nations, who risked their lives for their friends, neighbors and strangers; I was profoundly aware that time is running out to hear and share their stories while they are still with us. And while each of their experiences is unique, they are all rooted in one belief — that no human life is more valuable than another. I hope this film reminds us that we each have the capacity within us to choose humanity over hatred, and compassion over fear," said Roth.

Premiering at a moment of rising global antisemitism and social division THE RIGHTEOUS ROAD TRIP brings an urgently relevant story of compassion, resistance, and shared humanity to the screen.

For more information please visit http://www.therighteousroadtripfilm.com.

ABOUT Vanessa Roth

Vanessa Roth is an Academy Award® and Emmy®-winning filmmaker with more than 25 years of experience writing, directing, and producing documentary films and series focused on social justice, marginalized voices, and overlooked histories. Her work has earned more than 60 major honors, including an Oscar®, the Television Academy Emmy Award for Social Impact, the Alfred I. duPont–Columbia Award, and the Leonard Maltin Humanitarian Award. Her films and series have appeared internationally in festivals & theaters, on Netflix, Amazon, Disney, National Geographic, Hulu, HBO, PBS and as part of major storytelling initiatives around the world. Some of her work includes Daughters of Destiny, Mary J. Blige’s My Life, Freeheld, Liberation Heroes: The Last Eyewitnesses, American Teacher, The Girl and The Picture, The Last Wright; Building the Final Residential Design of America’s Greatest Architect, Anxious Nation and National Geographic’s IMPACT with Gal Gadot. Roth is the Founder and President of Big Year Productions and holds a master’s degree in social work from Columbia University.

ABOUT Jonny Daniels

Jonny Daniels is a British Israeli humanitarian and founder of From the Depths, an internationally recognized organization dedicated to Holocaust remembrance, survivor welfare, and honoring the Righteous Among the Nations. Over the past decade, he has become one of the leading advocates for preserving the stories of non-Jews who risked everything to save Jewish lives during the Holocaust.

Through his work across Europe, Israel, and North America, Daniels has helped uncover forgotten rescue stories, support aging survivors, restore historical sites, and build bridges between communities of different faiths and backgrounds. His efforts have been featured by major international media outlets and recognized by governments and Jewish organizations around the world.

ABOUT THE FILM TEAM

THE RIGHTEOUS ROAD TRIP is Produced, Written, and Directed by Vanessa Roth. Produced by Big Year Productions, Inc. In association with 18Reflections, From The Depths, Memory Workers & The Jewish News. Producers are Jonny Daniels, Stephen D. Smith, PhD, and Justin Cohen MBE. Executive Producers are Eitan Neishlos, Jonathan Zlotolow, Elizabeth Heyman Winter, and Elliott Joseph. Co-Executive Producers are Larry & Beth Chofsky and Yael Shaoulian. Animation is by Paul Donnellon. Joachim Blomme serves as cinematographer, and Michele Loschiavo is editor.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.