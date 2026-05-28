TuxCare To Showcase Endless Lifecycle Support at Infosecurity Europe 2026

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced it will exhibit at Infosecurity Europe 2026 on Tuesday, June 2 through Thursday, June 4 at the Excel London. Located in booth #C73, TuxCare is set to feature its Endless Lifecycle Support (ELS) for Open Source Software portfolio as well as its KernelCare Enterprise rebootless security patching solution.TuxCare’s ELS for OSS enables organizations to continue securing critical infrastructure and applications long after vendor support ends. It provides continuous, long-term protection across the open source ecosystem, covering an expanding set of frameworks, libraries, and runtimes that modern environments depend on.Built to seamlessly integrate into existing systems, ELS for OSS equips IT and security teams with the tools needed to streamline patching workflows, strengthen compliance efforts, and improve incident response to emerging threats. With access to expertise across KernelCare, LibCare, and the broader TuxCare portfolio, teams are provided actionable insights precisely when they are needed, enabling teams to stay secure and focused on their core business priorities.Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how TuxCare’s solutions rapidly address vulnerabilities that traditional scanning tools often miss by identifying and remediating risks buried deep within complex dependency chains. This approach enables organizations to strengthen their entire software supply chain with accuracy and at scale without disrupting operations.Also featured in TuxCare’s booth, KernelCare Enterprise provides automated, rebootlessand non-disruptive patching that eliminates patch delays and manual intervention with support for a wide range of Linux distributions, KernelCare automates patch downloads, verification and installation to ensure CVEs are rapidly remediated – an essential capability for maintaining performance and stability across demanding high-performance computing (HPC) environments.More information on TuxCare’s ELS for Open Source Software is available at:More information on TuxCare’s KernelCare Enterprise is available at:Information on the Infosecurity Europe 2026 event is available at:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.