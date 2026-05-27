New Book 'Youth Reimagined' Equips Leaders to Guide Gen Z with Resilience and Purpose

Empower the next generation to navigate a complex word with resilient faith and purpose.

Dr. Kenel Stevenson offers a transformative framework for navigating digital culture, mental health, and global complexities in youth development.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Kenel Stevenson, President and CEO of Lenkeson Global Christian University, has released a groundbreaking guide for modern youth development. Published by Spines , Youth Reimagined: Tools, Insights, Strategies for Leadership, Faith, and Purpose in a Changing Generation challenges traditional educational and ministry models. It offers a holistic, systems-based approach to nurturing the next generation amid unprecedented global and digital challenges.In an era defined by rapid technological advancement, social fragmentation, and shifting cultural norms, today’s adolescents face unique developmental hurdles. Youth Reimagined moves beyond fragmented, performance-based metrics to present a unified vision of youth formation.Drawing upon deep research in developmental psychology, educational leadership, and pastoral care, Dr. Stevenson argues that guiding the next generation is a shared public duty that requires immediate, cohesive action.He challenges families, schools, public policymakers, NGOs, and faith communities to dismantle institutional silos that often leave young people feeling isolated. By working collaboratively, these interconnected groups can create supportive, trauma-aware ecosystems that foster true belonging, moral agency, and lifelong resilience. The book serves as both a theoretical exploration and an applied, highly practical toolkit. It empowers adults to transition from reactive crisis management to proactive mentorship, ensuring young people are supported through crises of identity, mental health strain, and digital overload. Dr. Stevenson highlights that equipping youth with adaptive coping mechanisms and emotional intelligence is essential for their long-term success as global citizens.Key Highlights from the Book:● Holistic Development: Integrates emotional intelligence, cognitive growth, and spiritual identity, emphasizing character building and purpose over mere behavioral compliance.● Trauma-Informed Care: Equips educators and mentors with compassionate strategies to support mental health, recognizing adolescent distress and behavior as communication rather than rebellion.● Digital Citizenship: Provides actionable frameworks for guiding youth through the complexities of social media, artificial intelligence, and constant online connectivity.● Global Perspective: Addresses cultural intelligence, transnational migration, and the impact of systemic inequalities, preparing youth to become ethical, peace-building leaders in an increasingly diverse world.● Collaborative Leadership: Delivers a concrete toolkit for institutions to partner across sectors—bridging the gap between schools, churches, and public policy frameworks."Our responsibility is not to manage youth as problems to be solved, but to steward them as whole individuals capable of immense moral courage and leadership," says Dr. Stevenson. "True formation happens when we accompany them with empathy, equipping them to navigate a fragmented world with purpose and hope."“Youth Reimagined: Tools, Insights, Strategies for Leadership, Faith, and Purpose in a Changing Generation” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the Author:Dr. Kenel Stevenson is a distinguished educator, linguist, and visionary leader serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Lenkeson Global Christian University in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and founder of Elevare Global Institute. Holding multiple graduate and doctoral degrees in Public Policy, Education, and Theology, Dr. Stevenson has taught, preached, and mentored across North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, and Europe. His work consistently champions accessible education, holistic leadership development, and the intersection of faith and civic responsibility.Book Details:● Title: Youth Reimagined: Tools, Insights, Strategies for Leadership, Faith, and Purpose in a Changing Generation● Author: Kenel Stevenson, Ph.D.● Publisher: Spines● ISBN: 979-8-90223-272-8● Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

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