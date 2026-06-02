Experience Africa with Ease: Afton Safari Lodge Expands with Sister Property in Cape Town

KEMPTON PARK, SOUTH AFRICA, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Traveling to Africa for a safari adventure should be exciting — not stressful. That’s why Afton Safari Lodge has become a favorite among international outdoor enthusiasts, anglers, photographers, and adventure travelers worldwide. Now, with the addition of its new sister property in Cape Town, guests can enjoy the same trusted hospitality and seamless travel experience in two of South Africa’s most popular destinations.Conveniently located just minutes from O.R. Tambo International Airport, Afton Safari Lodge has built its reputation on making African travel simple, comfortable, and worry-free. From the moment guests arrive, the lodge team handles every detail — including airport meet-and-greet services, assistance through customs, special permits, secure transportation, overnight accommodations, and transfers to safari outfitters or to connecting flights.Whether travelers embarking on a photo safari, or beginning an extended African adventure, Afton Safari Lodge provides a relaxing and welcoming start to their journey.“Our goal has always been to remove the stress from international travel so our guests can focus on enjoying Africa,” said Richard Lendrum, owner of Afton Safari Lodge. “From airport arrivals to safari departures, we want every traveler to feel safe, comfortable, and completely taken care of.”The original Johannesburg property is known for its peaceful gardens, authentic African atmosphere, safari memorabilia collection, and warm hospitality. Guests can relax by the fire after a long flight, enjoy cocktails at the kudu bar, savor exceptional meals, and prepare for the adventure ahead.The newly introduced sister lodge in Cape Town delivers the same level of service to one of South Africa’s most iconic destinations. Nestled in the quiet, centrally located suburb of Pinelands — just 15 minutes from the airport — the Cape Town lodge offers charming thatched accommodations and easy access to the city’s world-famous attractions, coastline, wineries, and outdoor experiences.Together, the two lodges offer travelers unmatched convenience and continuity throughout their African journey. Whether arriving in Johannesburg for a safari or exploring Cape Town before returning home, guests can count on professional assistance, comfortable lodging, and personalized service every step of the way.From VIP airport services and secure transfers to relaxing accommodations and expert travel coordination, Afton Safari Lodge and its sister property in Cape Town are redefining what it means to travel comfortably in Africa.About Afton Safari Lodge: Afton Safari Lodge is a welcoming safari-style guest lodge in South Africa designed to provide travelers—especially hunters and safari-goers—with a seamless and comfortable transition into and out of their African adventures. It has convenient locations in Johannesburg and Cape Town near major airports. The Johannesburg property, situated in Kempton Park just minutes from O.R. Tambo International Airport, specializes in assisting international arrivals with services like meet-and-greet support, special permit guidance, and secure transportation, while offering a relaxed lodge atmosphere. The Cape Town location in the quiet suburb of Pinelands provides a tranquil guesthouse-style experience close to attractions such as Table Mountain, combining comfortable accommodations, peaceful surroundings, and personalized hospitality. Afton Safari Lodge is an ideal, well-managed starting or ending point for travel throughout South Africa. For more information, visit www.aftonsafarilodge.com or email richard@thefuture.co.za.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.