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Patrick Lange, HVAC Business Broker, Successfully Sells Alabama HVAC Company

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

Patrick Lange sold a successful Alabama HVAC company, highlighting strong buyer demand and high valuations in the market.

Well-run companies with strong reputations, loyal employees, and consistent financial performance are attracting serious buyers willing to pay high multiples”
— Patrick Lange

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Lange, the industry’s premier HVAC business broker, is proud to announce the successful sale of a well-established heating and air conditioning company in Alabama. “Alabama remains one of the strongest markets in the country for HVAC business sales,” said Patrick Lange. “Well-run companies with strong reputations, loyal employees, and consistent financial performance are attracting serious buyers willing to pay high multiples.

”The good people in Alabama make doing business there a pleasure,” Lange said. “There’s a strong sense of integrity, work ethic, and community that makes these businesses incredibly attractive to buyers.”

The sale represents an important milestone for the seller, who can now transition confidently into the next chapter of life with financial security.
Business Modification Group continues to support HVAC and plumbing business owners nationwide with confidential, strategic advisory services focused on successful transitions and long-term value.

Patrick Lange
Business Modification Group
+1 850-669-2498
email us here

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Patrick Lange, HVAC Business Broker, Successfully Sells Alabama HVAC Company

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing


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