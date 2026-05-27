AMG Luxury Vehicles Enters a New Era as Obsidian Custom Coachworks

Obsidian Custom Coachworks designs and builds world-class luxury vehicles for clients who expect more. From fully customized Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversions to premium luxury motorcoaches, every vehicle is crafted with precision, and performance

Built by the founders of AMG Luxury Vehicles, Obsidian Custom Coachworks signals a new era of bespoke luxury transportation and precision-crafted design.

AGENCY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The founders of AMG Luxury Vehicles, one of the country's most recognized names in high-end Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversions and specialty vehicle upfits, today announced the official launch of Obsidian Custom Coachworks — a rebrand that reflects a deliberate evolution in both identity and ambition.The transition preserves the technical heritage and artisanal craftsmanship that defined AMG Luxury Vehicles while introducing a sharper focus on personalized client experience, micro-detail precision, and bespoke design at the highest level.A Foundation Built on Proven ExcellenceFor years, the team behind AMG Luxury Vehicles earned its reputation by delivering custom builds that set a measurable standard in the industry — from fully appointed mobile offices to luxury coach conversions serving executives, athletic programs, and entertainment professionals across the country.That foundation doesn't change with the name."Everything our clients trusted us to deliver — the engineering rigor, the craftsmanship, the attention to detail — that's exactly what Obsidian Custom Coachworks is built on," said a company spokesperson "The rebrand isn't a departure. It's a declaration of where we're going."What Changes Under the Obsidian NameThe rebrand introduces three core commitments that define the Obsidian standard:1. The Client as PartnerEvery Obsidian build begins with direct access to the designers and fabricators bringing the client's vision to life. No intermediaries. No compromises made without the client's knowledge. The build process is as intentional as the finished vehicle.2. Micro-Detail PrecisionLuxury is found in the details others overlook. From advanced electrical integrations and custom cabinetry to the tactile quality of every surface finish, Obsidian has sharpened its focus on the elements that elevate a vehicle from a mode of transport to a mobile sanctuary.3. White-Glove Service from Brief to DeliveryThe Obsidian experience is designed to be as seamless to navigate as the finished vehicle is to operate. Every client receives a level of service that matches the quality of the build itself.Hey John,This will change up upon their reqs for approval......take a look and let me know if anything you want make sure is said....-----------------------Obsidian Custom Coachworks designs and builds fully bespoke luxury vehicles on Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Ford F550 platforms, serving executives, C-suite principals, professional athletic programs, and entertainment professionals who require purpose-built ground transportation infrastructure.Every build is custom. Every detail is intentional. Every vehicle is a commission — not a configuration.Obsidian Custom Coachworks15301 SE State Rte EAgency, MO 64401+1 816-552-1999luxurycoachbuilder.com

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