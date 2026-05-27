CraftStrom Solar Announces Plug-In Solar Kit Discounts in Utah, Maine, Colorado, Virginia, and Maryland

Installing CraftStrom solar kits is easy and can be a household project.

25% Off DIY Solar Kits for Residents in States Championing Accessible Plug-In Solar Energy

As summer begins and energy costs rise, now is the perfect time to reduce energy costs with plug-in solar. These solar kits are safe and as easy to assemble as an IKEA bookshelf.” — CraftStrom CEO and Co-Founder Stephan Scherer

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the national movement for plug-in solar gains momentum, CraftStrom, the nation’s leading DIY plug-in solar kit company, is offering a 25 percent discount on all products to new customers in Utah, Maine, Colorado, Virginia, and Maryland.This initiative celebrates the states’ recent decisions to sign legislation making clean, accessible home solar power easier for residents to adopt.“The momentum for plug-in solar is growing, and we’re excited to share its benefits with more people,” said CraftStrom CEO and co-founder Stephan Scherer. “As summer begins and energy costs rise, now is the perfect time to reduce energy costs with plug-in solar. These solar kits are safe and as easy to assemble as an IKEA bookshelf.”CraftStrom offers a range of solar kits designed for residential use, including models tailored for different power needs and home setups:**Engineered for quick and easy installation: many customers are able to set up their systems in minutes and begin generating renewable energy immediately.**Safety and reliability: a core safety feature of CraftStrom kits is the inclusion of sophisticated power control systems, ensuring both safety and long-term reliability for homeowners.**App-based tracking: The CraftStrom app allows users to easily track and monitor how much electricity their panels are generating, optimizing their energy savings and reducing their reliance on fossil fuels.For a detailed look at product options, visit the CraftStrom product site . The 25 percent discount is available on all premium products using a “SUMMER25” coupon code . In addition, CraftStrom is also offering ten percent off its Eco-Line product line with a “SUMMER10” code . Discounts will be available through June 30.Plug-in solar—also known as balcony solar—allows residents to install small-scale solar panel kits that plug directly into a standard home outlet, bypassing the traditional complexities and long timelines of full-scale rooftop installations. This technology also empowers renters and apartment dwellers, in addition to homeowners, to save money and participate in the clean energy transition.CraftStrom first pioneered and standardized the use of plug-in solar in Europe, where nearly five million households now use the technology.Today, as more than two dozen states consider plug-in solar laws in America, CEO Stephan Scherer has served as a technical advisor to lawmakers and advocates across the country to guide legislation that works for consumers, utilities, and regulators.Five states have now signed plug-in solar into law and three have passed legislation awaiting for a governor’s signature:**Utah’s law sponsored by state Representative Raymond Ward, was the first state to enact plug-in solar in 2025.**Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger signed the state’s plug-in solar law on April 22. Most provisions of the law take effect July 1.**Maryland Governor Wes Moore signed plug-in solar into law on May 12 and took effect immediately.**Maine Governor Janet Mills signed its law on April 6, which will take effect in July 2026. CraftStrom CEO Stephan Scherer testified publicly before Maine lawmakers about the technology’s safety and effectiveness.**Colorado’s plug-in solar law was signed by Governor Jared Polis on May 7 and will take effect on January 2027.**Bills in Vermont, Connecticut, and Massachusetts have passed both chambers in their legislatures and are awaiting signature from their governors.About CraftStromHeadquartered in Houston, CraftStrom was founded in 2019 by two brothers, Stephan and Michael Scherer, who first introduced plug-in solar in Europe, where nearly five million households now use the technology. Today, CraftStrom is the leading plug-in solar company in America, designing and distributing plug-in solar technology kits – including solar panels, batteries, power control systems, inverters, and more – across the country. For more information, visit www.craftstrom.com # # #

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