Date: 5/5/2026

The Maine Judicial Branch has received reports of fake messages being sent by text claiming to demand payment for unpaid traffic violations, including failure to pay tolls, speeding tickets, and parking violations. The Judicial Branch never sends enforcement notices or demands for immediate payment by text.

If you receive such a text message, do not scan an QR or bar codes in the message or click on any links in the notice. Never provide any personal or payment information.

If you have a question about a traffic violation, contact the Maine Violations Bureau's Helpline at 207-783-5422. The Helpline is available Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 4 p.m.

A copy of the scam can be viewed here.