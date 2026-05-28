Date: 5/6/2026

AUGUSTA, Maine. The Maine Supreme Judicial Court and the Maine Board of Bar Examiners announced today that transferred scores at the NextGen passing standard of 620 will be accepted beginning in 2026.

Although Maine is not administering the NextGen examination until July 2028, we recognize that it is set to debut in other jurisdictions starting in July 2026 and want to ensure a smooth and open transition.

Contact: Barbara Cardone, Esq., Director of Legal Affairs and Public Relations Phone: (207) 213-2803 Email: barbara.cardone@courts.maine.gov

Supporting documents

Announcement re: NextGen Transferred Scores