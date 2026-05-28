Date: 5/18/2026

The Maine Judicial Branch announced today that the schedule for transitioning courts in Hancock and Washington Counties (comprising Judicial Region 7) from paper filing to electronic filing (eFiling) is scheduled for July 27, 2026. Region 7 courts will follow the implementation of eFiling in Aroostook County Courts (Judicial Region 8), scheduled to go "digital" on June 1, 2026. All of Maine's trial courts in all eight Judicial Regions are expected to transition to eFiling and electronic case processing by early 2027.

Attorneys, government agencies (except law enforcement agencies), and parties who file more than six non-emergency cases in a calendar year, are required to eFile in courts that have implemented Maine eCourts. Self-represented parties are not required to eFile and can continue to file documents as they always have, in paper at the courthouse, by mail, or by email if filing a protection from abuse or harassment case.

Attorneys and other required eFilers should prepare in advance for the transition, and take note of the following implementation dates:

Maine eCourts Implementation Schedule



June 1, 2026: Region 8 - Aroostook County (Fort Kent, Houlton, Presque Isle, and Caribou District Courts; Aroostook County Superior Court)

July 27, 2026: Region 7 - Hancock and Washington Counties (Ellsworth, Calais, and Machias District Courts; Hancock and Washington County Superior Courts)

September 28, 2026: Region 2 - Cumberland County (Portland and Bridgton District Courts; Cumberland County Superior Court)

December 7, 2026: Region 6 - Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, and Sagadahoc Counties (Belfast, Rockland, Wiscasset, and West Bath District Courts; Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, and Sagadahoc County Superior Courts)

February 1, 2027: Region 5 - Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties (Bangor, Newport, Lincoln, Millinocket, and Dover-Foxcroft District Courts; Penobscot and Piscataquis County Superior Courts)

Upcoming Court Closures in Aroostook

To prepare for the launch of Maine eCourts and eFiling in Aroostook County, courts will be closed intermittently beginning Monday, May 18, 2026. Please see the following notice for closure dates by court and emergency filing procedures during the closures.

Presentations, Trainings, and Resources for Legal Professionals and Stakeholders

An integral part of each rollout includes training for legal professionals and other required filers in the weeks and months before launch. For an overview of Maine eCourts, attorneys and staff are encouraged to visit the Maine eCourts Training & Resources web page and view the featured presentation, Maine eCourts eFiling Kickoff, a recorded webinar presented by members of the Maine eCourts project team.

In-person training for attorneys and staff in Aroostook was held on May 11 and May 12 in Presque Isle. Training for attorneys and staff practicing in Hancock and Washington counties will be held at the Penobscot Judicial Center in on July 15 and 16. More information and invitations to the trainings will be sent by email.

About Maine eCourts

Maine eCourts is a suite of applications and web-based tools provided by Tyler Technologies' Enterprise Justice Software. The system allows for the management of court dockets and hearings, storage of digital case files, eFiling, and online payments.

For more information about Maine eCourts visit: https://www.courts.maine.gov/ecourts/index.html

To receive updates from the Maine Judicial Branch on Maine eCourts and other news, sign up for our mailing list at: https://www.courts.maine.gov/news/signup.html

Supporting documents

Press Release (PDF)