Enterprise IT leaders gather in Dallas | Frisco to accelerate AI readiness and operational transformation

AI Networking Summit ONUG The Voice of the Large Enterprise ONUG - Voice of the Large Enterprise

AI Networking Summit Dallas, held May 13–14 at Hyatt Regency Frisco, concluded largest Dallas audience in ONUG’s 14-year history, with nearly 2,000 registered,

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AI Networking Summit Dallas, held May 13–14 at the Hyatt Regency Frisco | Dallas, concluded with the largest Dallas audience in ONUG’s 14-year history, with nearly 2,000 registered community members, reflecting the growing urgency around enterprise AI infrastructure, networking, security, and operational readiness.Produced by ONUG, the enterprise-led community focused on the future of AI-powered infrastructure, the Summit brought together Global 2000 enterprises, technology innovators, networking and security practitioners, and AI infrastructure leaders for two days of strategic discussions, technical education, executive collaboration, and real-world deployment insights.“Dallas confirmed that enterprises are moving beyond AI experimentation and into operational AI deployment,” said Nick Lippis, Co-Founder and Co-Chair of ONUG. “AI is reshaping the enterprise infrastructure stack itself — forcing organizations to rethink networking, security, automation, and operations. We are all now building the Enterprise AI Fabric.”Attendance spanned industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, transportation, energy, and technology, with standing-room-only sessions and sustained engagement across both conference days.One of the defining characteristics of this year’s Summit was the number of enterprise teams attending together. Infrastructure, networking, security, operations, and business leaders used the event as a collaborative environment to align on how AI will reshape their organizations over the next several years.The Summit opened with an ONUG Board strategy session featuring enterprise leaders from Global 2000 organizations including FedEx, Citi, RTX, Fidelity, and others. Discussions focused on the operational and governance challenges enterprises must solve to scale AI and Agentic successfully plus the role ONUG plays in accelerating enterprise readiness through practitioner-led collaboration.Across the exhibit floor, enterprise AI practitioners engaged directly with sponsors, architects, and technology innovators in continuous discussions around AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, automation, and operational transformation.Key themes emerging from the Summit included:* AI-driven redesign of enterprise networks and infrastructure* Securing agentic AI and managing non-human identities* The shift toward enterprise-owned AI infrastructure* AI-assisted and autonomous operations modelsOne of the highlights of the Summit was the Best-in-Show awards which recognized outstanding innovation across four major categories: AI Networking, AI Security, AI Infrastructure, and Agentic AI. The competition was open to all Summit sponsors representing more than 50 participating companies. Winners in the following categories included:* AI Networking - Network to Code’s NautobotAI MCP product* AI Cybersecurity - Rein Security’s Agentic Security Platform* Agentic AI - Gluware’s Titan Exposure Management Platform* Agentic AI Overlay Mandatory Controls (AOMC) - GrokstreamWinners were selected through an independent, multi-step evaluation process designed to reflect the priorities of enterprise IT organizations.Participating companies in the Summit included Cisco, IBM, Zscaler, Fortinet, Broadcom, Celestica, Tata Communications, Netskope and others. ONUG also announced that momentum now shifts toward the AI Networking Summit New York, taking place October 28–29, 2026, in New York City’s PENN District.For information about future ONUG events or applying for an enterprise guest pass, visit ONUG.net.ONUG is the enterprise IT community focused on the transformation of networking, infrastructure, security, and operations in the age of AI. Through collaborative working groups, executive engagement, research initiatives, and industry-leading events, ONUG helps Global 2000 enterprises accelerate AI readiness and operational success.

AI Networking Summit Day 1 recap video

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