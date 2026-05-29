May 22, 2026

AUGUSTA, Maine - A working group has been established to review and strengthen mental health and wellness resources for people working in Maine's heritage industries, including agriculture, fishing, forestry, and logging. The effort was created by the Mills administration and the 132nd Legislature to identify needs and develop recommendations that improve support for the people who sustain these essential industries.

"People who work in Maine's heritage industries face unique pressures and barriers to care," said the working group's joint co-chairs. "This working group will take a close look at what resources exist today, where gaps remain, and what proven approaches could help ensure timely, practical, and accessible support across the state."

Duties and deliverables

Working group members will:

Review existing mental health and wellness resources available to individuals in Maine's heritage industries.

Identify gaps in services and barriers to accessing existing resources.

Examine successful models from other states and jurisdictions.

Develop recommendations to address gaps and barriers, including sustainable funding mechanisms and service delivery models.

Explore opportunities for public education to reduce stigma and increase awareness of mental health services.

The enabling resolve directs the working group to submit a report of findings and recommendations to the relevant joint standing committees of the Legislature by December 1, 2026. The resolve further authorizes those committees to submit legislation to the 133rd Legislature in 2027.

Leadership

The resolve directs the Commissioners of the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF), the Department of Marine Resources (DMR), and the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to appoint joint co-chairs from each department. The following staff have been appointed:

Emily Horton, Director of Policy & Community Engagement, DACF

Meredith Mendelson, Deputy Commissioner, DMR

Brie Masselli, Associate Director of Mental Health, DHHS

Additional information about the working group, meeting notices, and available resources can be found at the Maine Heritage Industries Working Group website.

About Maine's heritage industries

Maine's heritage industries are the backbone of our state's economy and culture. Yet the individuals and families who sustain these industries face extraordinary and often overlooked mental and physical health challenges. Recent data from a regional survey conducted by the University of Maine Cooperative Extension shows that 61% of workers in these sectors have identified the need for increased public education and access to culturally competent health services.

For more information contact: Jim Britt at: jim.britt@maine.gov