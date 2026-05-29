May 22, 2026

AUGUSTA - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) announced today that the Fund to Address PFAS Contamination (PFAS Fund) has completed the acquisition of a second Maine farm property impacted by PFAS contamination.

The property, formerly operated as Songbird Farm and now referred to as Green Earth, was acquired through a collaborative process involving the State of Maine and the farm's current owner, Maine Farmland Trust (MFT). The purchase reflects Maines ongoing commitment to supporting farmers impacted by PFAS contamination while advancing long-term solutions for agriculture and public health.

"We are approaching the future of this property thoughtfully and carefully," said PFAS Fund Director Beth Valentine. While no final plans have been established, the property may help support ongoing research and learning that could benefit Maine farmers and agricultural communities facing PFAS-related challenges.

DACF is continuing to evaluate potential future uses for the property, including possible agricultural research opportunities related to the movement of PFAS through agricultural systems and land management practices.

Maine Farmland Trust previously purchased the property in 2023 after being approached by Adam Nordell and Johanna Davis, the farm family that owned the property at the time of PFAS discovery.

The transfer of this property to the State represents so much more than one single transaction; with this milestone, were celebrating years of collaborative efforts to address PFAS head-on, with the voices of farmers at the center, said Brett Sykes, Co-Director of Farmland Protection at Maine Farmland Trust. When Maine Farmland Trust purchased the property in 2023, farmers impacted by PFAS contamination, like Adam and Johanna, needed urgent solutions. MFT was in a position where we could act quickly and contribute what we learned from the process as the State, farmers, MFT, and countless others worked together to build the robust PFAS Fund supports that exist today.

Founded in 1999, Maine Farmland Trust has permanently protected 58,600+ acres of farmland across 400+ agricultural conservation easements and has supported more than 500 farms with critical services, including a PFAS Emergency Relief Fund jointly administered with the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA).

Maine established the PFAS Fund in 2022 to support farms impacted by PFAS through financial and professional assistance, land purchases, research, and health-related initiatives. Separately, DACFs PFAS Response Program is currently working with 127 impacted sites, from small properties to large, diversified farms, providing testing, financial assistance, and technical support to help farmers make informed decisions and continue operating safely. The Program works directly with farms to identify pathways that protect both food safety and farm viability. Additional information about Maines PFAS response efforts is available on the DACF website.

Emily Lad, Maine Farmland Trust, (207) 659-1458

Jim Britt, DACF Director of Communications

For more information contact: Jim Britt at: jim.britt@maine.gov