'I Don’t Want My Child to Waste Another Summer on Screens': Free Parent Masterclass for Summer

Extraordinary Purpose founders Erin Verdis and Chris Adang are hosting a free national masterclass to help parents reduce screen dependency and rebuild connection this summer. Many parents worry another summer could disappear into endless scrolling, video games, isolation, and emotional disconnection for teens and young adults. Healthy summer experiences, real-world connection, and positive routines can help teens and young adults build confidence, direction, and momentum before fall.

Free parent masterclass helps teens get off screens this summer while building healthy habits, confidence, direction, and real-world experiences.

Another summer lost to screens can quietly deepen isolation, anxiety, unhealthy habits, and disconnection for teens and young adults.” — Chris Adang

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extraordinary Purpose founders Erin Verdis and Chris Adang are helping parents turn summer into a season of growth, self-discovery, healthier routines, positive experiences, and emotional connection for teens and young adults.As summer approaches, many parents across the country are quietly asking the same question:“What is my child going to do all summer?”For many families, the fear is not simply boredom. It is the growing concern that another summer could disappear into endless scrolling, video games, social media, isolation, disrupted sleep schedules, emotional withdrawal, and a deeper loss of motivation and direction.Parents are increasingly concerned about teens and young adults spending entire days inside bedrooms, disconnected from family, avoiding responsibility, staying up all night gaming, and losing interest in real-world experiences, healthy habits, friendships, future goals, and communication.Family support professionals say the loss of structure during the summer months often accelerates unhealthy patterns already forming throughout the school year, especially around screen dependency, executive functioning, emotional regulation, confidence, routines, and transitions into adulthood.But according to Extraordinary Purpose founders Erin Verdis and Chris Adang, summer can also become one of the most transformational opportunities in a young person’s life.“Summer can either become a season of deeper disconnection, distraction, and unhealthy habits… or it can become a season of confidence-building, growth, self-discovery, healthier routines, meaningful experiences, and emotional connection,” said Chris Adang. “Many teens and young adults are not simply addicted to screens. They are disconnected from themselves, from purpose, from confidence, and from real experiences that help them grow.”In response to these growing concerns, Erin and Chris are hosting a free live virtual event for parents called:The Summer Breakthrough Live Masterclass for Parents- Wednesday, June 3, 2026- 7:00 PM EST- Virtual EventThe free training is designed to help parents reduce unhealthy screen habits, rebuild emotional connection, create healthier summer structure, and help teens and young adults regain confidence, direction, accountability, and momentum before fall.“Many parents feel helpless watching their child slowly disappear into screens, video games, isolation, avoidance, and unhealthy routines,” said Erin Verdis, co-founder of Extraordinary Purpose. “Underneath those behaviors, we often find deeper struggles with identity, overwhelm, anxiety, lack of direction, low self-confidence, and difficulty navigating today’s world.”Chris Adang added, “Parents are exhausted. Many feel like they are walking on eggshells, constantly fighting about screens, or slowly losing influence in their child’s life. This masterclass is about helping parents reconnect with their child and create an environment that supports growth instead of constant distraction.”During the free masterclass, parents will learn practical strategies to help:- Reduce excessive screen time and video game dependency- Create healthier routines, habits, and structure during summer break- Rebuild trust, communication, and emotional connection at home- Help teens and young adults regain motivation and follow-through- Encourage confidence, resilience, and emotional growth- Support healthier sleep, routines, accountability, and responsibility- Help young people explore new experiences, interests, and self-discovery- Prepare teens and young adults for a stronger transition into fall, school, college, work, and adulthood- Turn summer into a season of growth instead of deeper disconnectionRecent national conversations around teen mental health, screen addiction, social media dependency, emotional isolation, and young adult uncertainty have continued to increase concern among parents, educators, and family support professionals.Through their coaching programs, workshops, podcast, and virtual support experiences, Erin Verdis and Chris Adang have spent more than 20 years helping thousands of families navigate some of the most difficult and defining seasons of parenting teens and young adults. The couple also hosts The Extraordinary Purpose Podcast, where they share practical tools and heartfelt conversations focused on parenting, identity, emotional connection, confidence, and helping young people thrive in today’s world.Extraordinary Purpose provides virtual life coaching for teens, young adults, and parents across Ann Arbor, Metro Detroit, and families nationwide.Their coaching philosophy focuses on helping families create lasting change through identity development, emotional connection, empowered leadership, healthy rituals, mindset growth, and family culture rather than relying solely on pressure, punishment, or short-term behavior tactics.Their programs combine life coaching, accountability, communication tools, structure-building, emotional support, and purpose-driven growth strategies designed to help families move from survival mode into clarity, confidence, connection, and momentum.Over the years, Extraordinary Purpose has helped families navigate challenges including:- Screen addiction and excessive gaming- Lack of motivation and direction- Anxiety and emotional shutdown- College and career uncertainty- Family conflict and communication breakdowns- Social withdrawal and isolation- Confidence and identity struggles- Difficulty transitioning into adulthoodThe couple, who are also parents themselves, say their work is deeply personal.“We understand what it feels like when your child slowly starts disappearing behind a screen,” said Verdis. “We understand the fear parents carry when communication breaks down and they feel like they are losing connection with their child. Our goal is to help families realize there is hope, there are tools that work, and meaningful change is absolutely possible.”Parents who feel like their child is becoming increasingly disconnected, isolated, unmotivated, or consumed by screens and video games are encouraged to attend before unhealthy summer patterns become more deeply established.To learn more about coaching programs for teens, young adults, and parents, visit:Media ContactErin Verdis & Chris AdangExtraordinary PurposeAnn Arbor, MichiganExtraordinary Purpose Website: https://www.myextraordinarypurpose.com Schedule a Discovery Call: https://calendly.com/extraordinarypurpose/young-adult-discovery-call

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.