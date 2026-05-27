Intelliflex Enters SDS Certification with the IDCA, Advancing Global Validation of the OctoPod Platform

Intelliflex Octopod Intelliflex Intelliflex Production Facility Dallas-Fort Worth Texas

North American modular AI data center manufacturer pursues industry-recognized certification as global demand for credentialed AI infrastructure accelerates

In the markets we’re expanding into — particularly across the GCC and large AI deployments in North America — certification isn’t optional, it’s a prerequisite” — Josh Sparrow, P.Eng - CTO

FORT WORTH , TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelliflex, a North American manufacturer of modular AI data center solutions, today announced it has signed with the International Data Center Authority (IDCA) to pursue SDS (System, Design, Service) certification for its flagship OctoPod platform. The certification process will subject the OctoPod to rigorous independent evaluation against IDCA’s globally recognized mission-critical standards — a step Intelliflex views as foundational to its expansion into international markets.

The OctoPod is a fully integrated, liquid-cooled, modular AI factory engineered for industry-leading rapid deployment of AI infrastructure at scale. Built across Intelliflex’s 250,000+ sq ft of North American manufacturing facilities in Alberta, Canada and Fort Worth, Texas, the OctoPod features a scalable block-by-block architecture that supports the full spectrum of AI and HPC workloads — from initial deployment through hyperscale expansion.

“We built OctoPod to meet the most demanding performance and reliability standards in the industry — and now we’re proving it,” said Charles L’Ecuyer, Founder & CEO of Intelliflex. “Engaging with IDCA is the natural next step for a product that was engineered for mission-critical environments from day one. Independent validation from the world’s foremost data center authority is something our customers in North America and globally have every right to expect, and we’re delivering it.”

SDS certification evaluates the interoperability, scalability, and reliability of complex infrastructure systems against IDCA’s framework for critical-environment applicability. For Intelliflex, achieving certification positions the OctoPod as a credentialed solution for AI data center developers, hyperscalers, sovereign AI programs, and enterprise operators who require documented assurance before committing to large-scale deployments.



“The OctoPod wasn’t engineered to a spec sheet — it was built to perform under real-world operating conditions at scale,” said Josh Sparrow, P.Eng., CTO of Intelliflex. “In the markets we’re expanding into — particularly across the GCC and large AI deployments in North America — certification isn’t optional, it’s a prerequisite. The IDCA SDS process provides an independent, evidence-based validation of how the system performs, and that’s something our customers expect — and something we welcome.”



The OctoPod’s fully liquid cooled concurrently maintainable architecture is built for 800VDC-ready compute infrastructure with the highest ambient temperature capabilities in the industry. Its modular COMPUTE, COOLING, MEGABOX, SWITCHGEAR, and BESS+ modules can be deployed incrementally, enabling customers to scale capacity in precise increments as workload demands evolve.

Intelliflex expects the SDS certification process to progress through the second half of 2026. The company will provide updates as key milestones are reached.



About Intelliflex

Intelliflex (www.intelliflex.io) is a North American manufacturer of modular AI data center solutions, operating under CES Corporation. Headquartered in Acheson, Alberta, with manufacturing facilities in Acheson, AB and Fort Worth, TX totaling over 250,000 sq ft, Intelliflex designs and builds the OctoPod — a start-to-finish modular AI factory engineered for high-density, liquid-cooled, large-scale deployments. The OctoPod is purpose-built for the full lifecycle of AI infrastructure: from rapid initial deployment to phased expansion, with industry-leading power density, redundancy, and North American manufacturing quality.

About IDCA

The International Data Center Authority (IDCA) is the global independent Digital Economy think tank that works with nations to create AI policies, Digital Hubs, and Digital Economies through standardization of the approach, selection, design, feasibility, operation, and various processes and methodologies of digital infrastructure. IDCA is represented in more than 40 countries and is active globally across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Intelliflex Octopod Modular AI Factory Overview

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