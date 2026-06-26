Red Door Escape Room and The Game Show Studio Announce New Interactive Entertainment Experience in San Mateo

From TV to Reality: Game Show Studio Experience Comes to San Mateo

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Game Show Studio and Red Door Escape Room have announced the launch of a new interactive game show experience at Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo. The collaboration expands the entertainment offerings at the location by combining a live game show format with Red Door Escape Room's existing immersive attractions.The new experience places participants on a studio-style set where teams compete in a series of timed challenges using lights, sound effects, and interactive gameplay. The attraction is designed for a variety of group occasions, including corporate team-building events, family outings, birthdays, date nights, and other social gatherings."Partnering with Red Door Escape Room marks an exciting milestone in our mission to create shared experiences that bring people together," said Julian Wagner, Co-Founder of The Game Show Studio. "The San Mateo location allows us to introduce this interactive game show format to the Peninsula community and expand access to this type of entertainment."The Game Show Studio attraction will operate within the Red Door Escape Room venue at Hillsdale Shopping Center, offering visitors another group entertainment option alongside the company's escape room experiences."Our goal has always been to create memorable shared experiences," said Nicholas Madden, CEO of Red Door Experiences. "The addition of The Game Show Studio complements our existing attractions and provides guests with another way to connect through interactive entertainment."About The Game Show StudioThe Game Show Studio is an interactive entertainment concept that allows participants to compete in game show-inspired challenges on a professionally designed set. The experience is available for corporate events, private parties, group outings, and other special occasions.About Red Door Escape RoomRed Door Escape Room develops immersive escape room experiences designed for groups of friends, families, coworkers, and other participants. The company operates multiple locations throughout the United States and focuses on interactive, story-driven entertainment that encourages teamwork and problem-solving.

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