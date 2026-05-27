TheraVault Expands EMDR and Trauma Therapy via Telehealth in Powell, Ohio

Healing begins when people feel safe enough to be heard, supported, and understood. Mental Health Awareness Month is a reminder that every voice, every story, and every step toward healing matters. Supporting emotional wellness early can help children and families build stronger foundations for the future.

During Mental Health Awareness Month, Powell-based practice broadens access to Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) across Ohio

Mental Health Awareness Month is an important reminder that healing is possible and support is available,” — Victoriya Reich, LISW-S

POWELL, OH, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, TheraVault LLC, a leading provider of mental health care in Powell, Ohio, has expanded access to Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy through secure telehealth services across the state. Serving Delaware County, Franklin County, and surrounding communities including Columbus, Dublin, Worthington, and Lewis Center, TheraVault is addressing the growing need for accessible, trauma-focused care throughout Ohio.As awareness around mental health continues to grow each May, TheraVault is encouraging individuals to seek evidence-based support for trauma, anxiety, and emotional distress, especially those who may not have access to specialized care locally.“Mental Health Awareness Month is an important reminder that healing is possible and support is available,” said Victoriya Reich, LISW-S, Co-Founder of TheraVault. “By expanding access to Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), we are helping more Ohio residents process trauma safely, reclaim their lives, and move toward lasting recovery.”Expanding Access to Trauma Therapy in Powell, Ohio and Across the StateTheraVault's telehealth expansion ensures that individuals seeking trauma therapy in Powell, Ohio, and across rural and underserved communities can now access EMDR without geographic barriers. This initiative is especially impactful in areas experiencing provider shortages and long wait times for specialized trauma care.The digital platform offers:Secure, HIPAA-compliant video sessionsStructured EMDR protocols adapted for virtual careFlexible scheduling for working professionals and familiesStreamlined intake and insurance verification“Providing EMDR through telehealth allows us to meet clients where they are, both physically and emotionally,” said Amy Smitke, LISW-S, LICDC, Co-Founder of TheraVault. “Our goal is to create a protected, supportive environment where clients feel safe enough to engage in meaningful healing.”A Full Range of Evidence-Based ModalitiesWhile EMDR is central to TheraVault's trauma-focused care, the practice offers a comprehensive range of evidence-based modalities so that treatment can be tailored to each individual's needs. Clinicians draw on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Trauma-Focused CBT, Solution-Focused Brief Therapy, Motivational Interviewing, and Family Systems Therapy.TheraVault also offers Hypnotherapy, a therapeutic approach that uses guided relaxation and focused attention to help clients address anxiety, stress, unwanted habits, and barriers that can be difficult to reach through conversation alone. Used alongside other modalities, hypnotherapy gives clients another evidence-informed pathway toward meaningful change.“No two clients arrive with the same story, so no two treatment plans should look the same,” added Reich. “Having a full range of modalities, from EMDR and CBT to hypnotherapy, allows us to match each person with the approach that fits their goals and helps them move forward.”Comprehensive Mental Health Services in Powell, OhioTheraVault provides therapy services in Powell, Ohio , and statewide through telehealth, offering comprehensive care for children, adolescents, adults, couples, and families across individual, couples, and family settings.EMDR Trauma TherapyEye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) is an evidence-based therapy designed to help individuals process traumatic memories and reduce emotional distress. This approach is commonly used for PTSD, complex trauma, and distressing life experiences.Individual TherapySupport for anxiety, depression, ADHD, substance use disorders, disordered eating, and life transitions using CBT, DBT, trauma-informed care, and other evidence-based modalities.Couples and Family TherapyTherapy focused on improving communication, rebuilding trust, and strengthening relationships in a safe, collaborative environment.Clinical Philosophy: Safe, Evidence-Based, and Built on TrustTheraVault's “vault” philosophy emphasizes creating a safe, confidential space where individuals can explore challenges without fear or judgment. The practice prioritizes evidence-based care, ensuring that all services, including EMDR and hypnotherapy, are grounded in proven therapeutic approaches.“We believe mental health care should be both accessible and deeply effective,” added Reich. “Our role is to help clients build resilience, develop healthier coping strategies, and move forward with clarity and confidence.”Conditions Treated Across Powell, Delaware County, and OhioDuring Mental Health Awareness Month and beyond, TheraVault supports Powell and Ohio residents experiencing:PTSD and trauma-related conditionsAnxiety and depressionADHD and emotional regulation challengesSubstance use disordersRelationship conflict and family stressGrief, loss, and major life transitionsWorkplace burnout and chronic stressAccessibility and Community-Focused Care in Central OhioTheraVault remains committed to providing accessible behavioral health services in Powell and across Ohio. TheraVault accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicaid and Medicare, as well as a wide range of commercial carriers. Clients are encouraged to contact the practice to verify their specific coverage.Additional accessibility features include:Flexible telehealth scheduling with availability outside standard business hoursBoth telehealth and in-person session optionsEnglish-language services with referral support for additional languagesSupporting Ohio's Mental Health Professionals Through Continuing EducationTheraVault's commitment to accessible, high-quality care extends beyond its clients to the broader behavioral health community. As a natural next step in that mission, the practice is now officially authorized to offer and issue Continuing Education (CE) credits to licensed professionals across Ohio.Upcoming CE trainings will focus on evidence-based practices, trauma-informed care, and clinically relevant therapeutic approaches designed to support ongoing professional growth. By sharing the same proven methods its clinicians use every day, TheraVault aims to strengthen the quality of care available throughout the state.“As mental health needs continue to grow across Ohio, supporting both clients and clinicians is essential,” said Smitke. “Our CE programs allow us to share evidence-based knowledge and practical therapeutic approaches with other licensed professionals throughout the state.”Getting Started with Therapy in Powell, OhioIndividuals interested in trauma therapy or any of TheraVault's services can schedule a confidential consultation through TheraVault's website. The intake process includes a comprehensive assessment, therapist matching, and a personalized treatment plan tailored to each client's needs.Whether seeking mental health treatment for trauma in Powell, Ohio, or telehealth services statewide, TheraVault provides a supportive starting point for healing.About TheraVault LLCFounded in 2023, TheraVault LLC is a comprehensive behavioral health practice based in Powell, Ohio, serving individuals, couples, families, and organizations throughout Central Ohio and statewide via telehealth. The practice provides individual therapy, couples counseling, family therapy, trauma-focused services, and Continuing Education (CE) opportunities for licensed professionals in Ohio. TheraVault is dedicated to delivering compassionate, accessible, and evidence-based mental health care in a secure and supportive environment.Contact:Victoriya Reich, LISW-STheraVault LLCWebsite: https://theravaultllc.com/ Phone: +1 888 875 8712Email: contact@theravaultllc.com

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