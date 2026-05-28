HR for Health and Uluru Advisors Announce Strategic Partnership to Support Smarter Practice Growth and People Management

Together, HR for Health and Uluru Advisors help owners build stronger teams and improve operational efficiency.

Partnership brings together HR compliance expertise and advisory services to help dental and medical practices strengthen long-term growth

By [combining] HR compliance and employee management expertise with strategic business advisory services, we can help practices build stronger teams, reduce risk, and scale with greater confidence.” — David Howard, Director of Strategic Partnerships at HR for Health

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HR for Health, the leading HR compliance and employee management solution built for healthcare and dental practices, is proud to announce a new partnership with Uluru Advisors, a trusted advisory firm focused on helping dental and medical practices improve operational performance, profitability, and sustainable growth.

This partnership creates new opportunities for education, resources, and support designed specifically for healthcare and dental practice owners. Where HR for Health supports HR functions and helps reduce compliance risks, Uluru Advisors advises practice owners on making strategic moves and planning for growth. Together, this new partnership helps owners build stronger teams and improve operational efficiency.

HR for Health helps practices simplify and strengthen HR processes with easy-to-use compliance-focused tools and services. Practice owners who use HR for Health can customize their employee handbooks, use automated onboarding documentation and storage for easier paperwork, and stay on schedule with accurate time and attendance tools. HR for Health’s employee management solutions and ongoing HR guidance were developed specifically to support the day-to-day needs of growing healthcare, dental, and medical practices.

By partnering with Uluru Advisors, practice owners will gain access to additional operational and business insights that complement strong people management strategies. Uluru Advisors provides tax and financial strategic guidance to support practices’ business investments and help practice owners get financial clarity on milestones like purchasing a practice, adding new equipment, or bringing in an associate, as well as ongoing strategies for maximizing deductions while minimizing liabilities.

The HR for Health and Uluru Advisors partnership helps dental practices create healthier workplace cultures, improve accountability, and support sustainable growth.

“We’re excited to partner with Uluru Advisors because building a successful practice takes more than strong financial and operational strategies… It requires a strong foundation of people systems,” said David Howard, Director of Strategic Partnerships at HR for Health. “By bringing together HR compliance and employee management expertise with strategic business advisory services, we can help practices build stronger teams, reduce risk, and scale with greater confidence."

“At Uluru Advisors, we believe the most successful practices are built on strong leadership, operational clarity, and engaged teams,” said Travis Slade, CPA, President at Uluru Advisors. “Partnering with HR for Health allows us to connect practices with valuable HR tools and compliance resources that support healthier teams and stronger day-to-day operations.”

As part of the partnership, practices connected through Uluru Advisors receive exclusive savings on HR for Health pricing, plus access to HR and compliance resources like guides, templates, and webinars.

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About HR for Health

Designed for small and medium-sized practices, HR for Health is a complete HR solution with customizable employee handbooks, automated documentation, time tracking, onboarding, integrated payroll and benefits, and performance management. With built-in guidance and compliance-driven tools, HR for Health helps practices reduce risk, streamline day-to-day efficiency, and build stronger, more engaged teams so practice owners can stay focused on delivering exceptional patient care. Learn more at hrforhealth.com.

About Uluru Advisors

Uluru Advisors is a dental advisory firm dedicated to helping practices improve operational performance, strengthen leadership, and drive long-term growth. Through strategic consulting and operational guidance, Uluru Advisors helps dental and medical practices build more efficient, profitable, and sustainable businesses. To learn more, visit gouluru.com.

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