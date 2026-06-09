In-Line Renewal Solutions Announces Launch of New E-Commerce Platform for Those in Plumbing, Sewer, Drain and Trenchless

Josh Shelton, Owner In-Line Renewal Solutions

New online store provides contractors with 24/7 ordering access, streamlined purchasing, and faster access to trenchless equipment and consumables

We wanted to build a platform that helps contractors save time, reduce downtime, and more easily access the products they use every day.” — Josh Shelton

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In-Line Renewal Solutions has announced the upcoming launch of its new e-commerce platform, shop.in-linerenewalsolutions.com, designed to provide contractors in the plumbing, sewer, drain cleaning, and trenchless industries with a more convenient and efficient way to access products, consumables, equipment, and industry resources online.The new online store is scheduled for full release in June and represents another major step in the company’s continued effort to improve contractor support, streamline purchasing, and reduce downtime in the field. Built with contractors in mind, the new platform gives customers the ability to browse and order products online 24 hours a day while still maintaining access to the real-world support and technical guidance that In-Line Renewal Solutions is known for throughout the industry. The platform will feature a growing catalog of trenchless and sewer-related products, including consumables, sewer inspection equipment, jetting accessories, drain cleaning tools, trenchless products, replacement parts, contractor supplies, and additional field support items used by plumbing and trenchless professionals across the country.“Our goal was not simply to create another online store,” Josh Shelton, Founder at In-Line Renewal Solutions. “We wanted to build a platform that helps contractors save time, reduce downtime, and more easily access the products they use every day, while still having the ability to speak with experienced professionals when larger purchasing decisions need technical guidance.” While the new platform allows for fast and convenient online ordering, the company emphasized that many trenchless and equipment-related purchases still benefit from direct consultation to ensure contractors receive the right setup for their business, application, and long-term operational goals.Unlike traditional online distributors that focus solely on transactions, In-Line Renewal Solutions continues to position itself as a contractor support partner built by professionals with firsthand field experience in plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer rehabilitation, and trenchless technologies. The company believes that approach remains critical as more contractors enter the trenchless industry and seek guidance on selecting equipment, consumables, and operational systems that align with their current capabilities and future growth plans.The new e-commerce platform was designed to improve the overall customer experience by making commonly used products easier to locate, reorder, and manage online. Contractors who regularly purchase consumables and day-to-day operational items will now have access to a streamlined purchasing process that helps simplify repeat ordering and improve efficiency. The company also noted that the online store was built with future scalability in mind, allowing additional products, manufacturers, educational resources, and support tools to be integrated over time as the platform continues to expand.Key benefits of the new platform include:• 24/7 online ordering convenience• Easier reordering of frequently used consumables• Faster access to trenchless and sewer-related products• Reduced downtime for contractors• Improved product accessibility• Expanded contractor support resources• Direct access to experienced industry professionals when neededIn-Line Renewal Solutions believes the platform will be especially valuable for contractors looking to improve operational efficiency while still maintaining access to trusted technical support and industry knowledge. As the plumbing, sewer, and trenchless industries continue to evolve, the company sees digital accessibility and streamlined purchasing as an important part of supporting contractors both in the office and in the field.The launch of the e-commerce platform also complements the company’s recently refreshed main website, which expanded educational resources, contractor support content, training information, and digital asset accessibility for customers nationwide. Together, the two platforms are intended to create a more complete contractor resource ecosystem that combines education, technical support, product access, and operational convenience in one connected experience. Contractors and industry professionals can learn more by visiting www.in-linerenewalsolutions.com and preview the upcoming online store at shop.in-linerenewalsolutions.com.About In-Line Renewal SolutionsIn-Line Renewal Solutions is a contractor-focused supplier and support company serving the plumbing, sewer, drain cleaning, and trenchless industries. Built by industry professionals with real-world field experience, the company provides equipment, consumables, rentals, repairs, technical support, certification training, and educational resources designed to help contractors improve efficiency, expand capabilities, and grow their businesses.

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